February 8th, 2023: We added new Wisteria codes.

Wisteria is the latest anime-inspired game to hit Roblox. Based on Ufotable's hugely popular Demon Slayer series, there's tonnes to do in this new Roblox game. You battle against other players as a demon slayer or a monster, and take on quests to earn more Yen. This Yen can then be used to purchase helpful upgrades or a bowl of tasty ramen.

If you're just getting started, give yourself a kickstart and make sure to redeem all the active Wisteria codes. These codes can be used to get free rerolls, change your appearance and more. If you're struggling to find any working codes then don't worry, we're here to help. We've done all the hard work for you, hunting around for the latest codes as well as listing any out-of-date codes.

Working Wisteria Codes

!NichirinReroll - Nichirin Reroll (NEW!)

- Nichirin Reroll (NEW!) !DemonAppearance - Appearance Reset (NEW!)

- Appearance Reset (NEW!) !BreathReset - Breath Reset (NEW!)

- Breath Reset (NEW!) !BDAReset - Blood Demon Art Reroll (NEW!)

Expired Wisteria Codes

!RaceReset

!ChrismtasClan

!ChristmasClan2

!ChristmasBDA

!NichirinColor

!HairDrip

!SetYourBlazer

!HaoriReset

How to redeem Wisteria Codes

If you're struggling to figure out how to redeem codes in Wisteria then help is at hand! Unlike other Roblox games, there isn't a dedicated button you need to press to activate your Wisteria code. If you're not sure where to start then follow these simple steps:

Launch Wisteria and enter a game. Head to the chat box in the top left hand corner of your screen. And simply paste in the code you want to redeem and then press enter.

As long as the code is still valid you'll get a notification saying your Wisteria code has been redeemed. If a code doesn't work, it's probably because Wisteria's codes don't normally last very long, so you need to act quick!

