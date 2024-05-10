In V Rising, there are plenty of resources you’ll need in abundance. Though, there’s no denying that some are more important than others. A middling resource that you’ll want your hands on is Pollen. This item is used for crafting Coarse Thread, which is ultimately used in a hell of a lot of recipes in this vampire survival-crafting game.

While Coarse Thread’s second component, Plant Fibre, is easy enough to acquire, you’ll need to put a little work in to be able to gather Pollen in abundance. Here’s our guide on how to get Pollen in V Rising to give you a helping hand.

How to get Pollen in V Rising

It comes as absolutely no surprise that Pollen in V Rising is a product from the flowers you find across the world. So, if you haven’t got a garden blooming with flowers for you to harvest, you’ll want to start exploring and gathering all the flowers you can; Blood Rose, Sunflowers, and Mourning Lilies are all worth collecting.

That said, acquiring Pollen is not as simple as just picking some flowers, however. You’ll need to process your flowers in a Grinder, which will then turn them into Pollen. If you don’t yet have the Grinder, it can fortunately be unlocked pretty early by simply following the quests assigned to you and fortifying your castle.

Pollen is acquired by putting flowers into a Grinder. | Image credit: VG247/Stunlock Studios

To save you from constantly collecting flowers on your travels, it’s worth starting a garden if you haven’t already. Starting a Cotton farm is definitely something to consider, but while you’re at it, be sure to make room for planting flowers too! To do this, you’ll need to collect and plant seeds. For more on that, take a look at our guide on how to get and plant seeds in V Rising!

