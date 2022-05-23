V Rising: How to get paper | How to unlock the Paper Press and craft paper, scrolls, and schematics

V Rising has taken Steam by storm. The vampire survival game, which is still in Early Access, boasts having sold over 500,000 units in just three days, and players seem to be thoroughly enjoying the grind as they build their gothic empires from the ground up, while avoiding sunlight and garlic in true vampire style.

With the tutorials only offering tidbits of information, there's a lot of questions bubbling as players leave the early game and advance with their adventures. Whether its exceedingly rare Unsullied Hearts drops or preventing castle heart decay, without any reliable wiki pages to hand just yet, V Rising has led to some confusion.

Some confusion seems to have arisen surrounding paper and unlocking the Paper Press, both of which are vital to learning new recipes. So, in this guide, we explain how to get paper in V Rising, and how to unlock the Paper Press.

How to get paper in V Rising

The best way to go about acquiring paper is by raiding Bandit Camps. And before having unlocked the Paper Press, you can find paper across regions. It's chances of being dropped by bandits or found in their chests are relatively good, so you can get yourself plenty of paper simply by slaying bandits.

Continually capture Bandit Camps throughout the game in this manner until you can craft the Paper Press. Then you can just use the structure to fulfil all your paper needs while you go about farming other resources!

How to unlock the Paper Press in V Rising

If you've more of an eye for crafting paper rather than attempting to loot it, you'll need to have a Paper Press in your castle. The Paper Press will also allow you to upgrade your paper into scrolls, and your scrolls into schematics, too, if you've a few extra materials to hand. Sadly, it's not as easy as simply being able to build one.

To first unlock the Paper Press, you'll need to gear up and go to battle with boss, Nicholaus the Fallen. He's a Level 37 force to be reckoned with, so good luck, but once he's defeated, you'll unlock the Study.

The next part of unlocking the Paper Press could frankly take the longest. You will need to conduct research using your recently unlocked Study until the Paper Press has been succesfully researched; research undertaken at the Study is random and costs 75 scrolls per discovery, so it could be a while until the Paper Press is learnt of.

Once the time comes and you finally learn all about the Paper Press, all you need to do is ensure that you have the resources to craft it. Then, viola! The Paper Press is all yours.

If you're looking for more materials while your Paper Press does its thing back at your castle, don't forget to ensure that you're gathering lots of cotton and quartz so you're stocked up during the later portion of V Rising!