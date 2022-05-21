Vampire survival game V Rising sells over 500,000 copies within three days

Swedish game developer Stunlock Studios have announced V Rising, its open-world vampire survival game, has sold over 500,000 copies after releasing on Steam Early Access.

The feat was accomplished within three days, as the game went live on the service May 17.

As of press time, there are currently 112,906 folks playing V Rising on Steam, which is currently the highest it's peaked. We look for more folks to join in on the vampire fun over the weekend.

The game features servers with up to 50 players, where you will build yourself a magnificent castle in the continent of Vardoran. But first, you will start out as a weakened vampire after centuries of slumber. You will need to hunt to regain your strength while also hiding from the sun.

Once strong enough, you will then begin to rebuild your castle, convert humans into loyal servants, and raise your vampire empire. You can make both allies and enemies, play online or play solo locally, fend off holy soldiers, and wage war.

There are also other mythical dangers to face as you travel through forests, open countryside, and caverns to find resources, meeting friends and foes alike along the way. You can pillage villages, raid bandits, fight bosses, and explore the domains of supernatural beasts.

The resources you find and the ancient techniques you discover will allow you to gain dark powers. This is the knowledge you will use to build a castle where you can store your loot and grow your army. The castle can be personalized, and you can even craft coffins for servants and friends. Be sure to strengthen your castle to protect your treasure from vampire rivals, though.

V Rising is currently available on Steam for $19.99 / €19.99.