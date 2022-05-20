This V Rising map shows boss locations, key items and more

In V Rising, you take on the role of a vampire (who'd have thought it?) as you craft and battle your way to stardom. As you develop your castle, either solo or as a clan, you'll be spending a lot of time consuming blood and collecting resources to upgrade your gear and humble abode.

V Rising's map consists of five regions. Each region contains multiple strong enemies known as Blood Bosses who gain their power and strength from having been created using Dracula's blood. As you continually try to improve your status as a vampire in Vardoran, you'll want to defeat and dispel these bosses from the regions.

Finding bosses isn't the easiest endeavour, though. In fact, finding a lot of things in V Rising can prove to be troubling; plenty of players have needed help with trying to find the likes of iron, or the rare Unsullied Hearts. Fortunately, MapGenie have put together a comprehensive map of every region in V Rising, with the locations of boss locations, materials, and more.

V Rising Boss Map Locations

In the interactive map, which can be accessed by visiting this link to MapGenie, details all of the areas across the map. From Dunley Farmlands to Silverlight Hills, the team have clearly worked tirelessly to pinpoint the locations of every camp or farm, as well as other points of interest.

This includes all the foes you might come across. The map has all Blood Bosses marked, and even notes their level. Additionally, it also points out where you can find elite enemies, golems, and creatures for that sweet Blood Essence when you don't feel like tackling one of the bigger bosses.

The map does a great job of highlighting areas of interest and boss fights, but it also points out where you can go gathering materials for crafting or looting chests. The map is still a work in progress, being updated as people discover more across V Rising's regions, but there are an abundance of marked chests, ores, and all of the other important materials you'll need later in the game.

MapGenie's maps are also fully customisable, so you can simply select the single thing you're looking for and the map will show it to you. It's a tad overwhelming jumping into the map and seeing everything marked, but simply click over the items you don't have an interest in right now, and only markers for what you need will be shown!

We've found this map inexplicably useful when it comes to pinpointing the locations of bosses or finding crafting materials - be sure to let us know how it's helped you. For more on V Rising, check out our guide to V Rising's servants.