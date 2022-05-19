V Rising: Where to find iron | How to mine and smelt iron

V Rising is a survival game that has just hit Early Access on Steam, and so far, players are flocking to the vampiric title in droves. As with most survival games, you're going to need to gather plenty of crafting materials to improve your gear: iron is one of many materials that you'll need.

While copper is found in abundance and with ease in V Rising, getting ahold of iron requires a little more work. It's worth it, however, as you'll soon be able to upgrade your armaments using it, and your Gear Level is vital to making progress!

In the following guide, we've explained how to get iron in V Rising so that you can increase your Gear Level and keep afloat as you progress through the game.

How to get iron in V Rising

In V Rising, iron is found inside the Haunted Iron Mine in the middle of the map, just south of Dunley Farmlands.

Unlike other materials iron cannot be collected from across the map, and instead, you can only acquire it from that single location: the Haunted Iron Mine.

Making your way to this part of the map and actually getting inside of Haunted Iron Mine can be troublesome, however, as there are a lot of powerful enemies along the way. With this in mind, it is recommended that you reach Level 35 or higher in V Rising before making the journey.

Although Haunted Iron Mine is the only place players can effectively farm for iron, the resource can be found in abundance in the area. Using your tools (a Copper Mace or something better), you can mine the ore from various ore rocks or collect it from chests that are planted around the mine.

The second, and only other way of getting yourself some iron is by opening golden chests around the map. Finding iron in these is a rare discovery, but it's one way to go about collecting metallic resources, none the less. This method is obviously a lot slower, and there's no guarantee you'll find what you're looking for. So, the best way to go about finding plenty of it is to bite the bullet and go to Haunted Iron Mine.

What to do with iron in V Rising

After taking a trip to Haunted Iron Mine, or getting lucky with a bunch of golden chests, you can take your iron ore back to your castle to smelt it.

Using your furnace, smelt the ore into iron bars so that it can then be used for your gear. For this, you'll need a Smithy who can turn the iron into armaments for you.

If you haven't unlocked the Smithy already, you can do so by defeating the V Blood Carrier Quincey the Bandit.

That's it for finding iron and using it in V Rising. For more help with crafting and surviving in this vampirical world, take a look at how to craft leather or get yourself stone brick, dust, and whetstone.