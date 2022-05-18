How do you craft leather in V Rising?

Leather in V Rising is a valuable commodity in the early game, letting you craft stronger armor and other important items. While the tutorial leads you almost where you need to go, it stops just shy of telling you how to actually get leather. Getting leather in V Rising takes some grinding and tracking down a specific boss, not to mention hundreds of animal hides, so plan on setting aside a bit of time to get started.

How do you get leather in V Rising?

You’ll need to complete the tutorial and unlock the Blood Altar before you can get leather. While you’re wandering around, go ahead and do a bit of hunting and logging. You’ll need lumber and, obviously, animal hides to craft leather once you have the right building.

Use the Blood Altar, and choose Keely the Frost Archer as the boss you want to track. You’ll need to be at least Gear Level 20 for the fight to unlock. A full Boneguard Armor set and a Copper Spear will go a long way toward getting you there, so craft those if you haven’t already.

Where is Keely the Frost Archer in V Rising?

Keely usually spawns in the Bandit Trapper Camp, though her actual spawn point in the camp seems to vary. As you’d expect from someone with “the archer” in their name, Keely uses a bow and arrow to attack, and the bows are tinged with ice. In most cases, she telegraphs her attacks so clearly that you can easily get away before they land. It gets difficult quickly if regular enemies start swarming you, so make sure to take care of them first.

Once you’ve defeated Keely, you unlock the Tannery and a few recipes that use leather. Building the Tannery requires:

8 planks

160 animal hides

Crafting one piece of leather requires a further 16 animal hides, so resign yourself to a lot of hunting.