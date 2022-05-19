How to get Unsullied Hearts and craft Greater Blood Essence in V Rising

During V Rising, you'll find yourself in need of Unsullied Hearts to take your power to the next level.

Early resources keep everything functioning as they should. However, later on in the game, there comes a need for Greater Blood Essence; as an improvement, so to speak, over standard Blood Essence. This resource can enable you to craft new items and gear of a much better quality.

To craft Greater Blood Essence and keep your castle heart happy, you'll need to get your hands on some Unsullied Hearts first. V Rising does a good job of telling you how to go about the early game, but as you approach the mid-game and further, finding the materials required for various missions - including Unsullied Hearts and Greater Blood Essence - isn't always so obvious.

In the following guide, we explain where to get Unsullied Hearts so that you can craft Greater Blood Essence and thus, get your hands on better weapons and armor!

How to get Unsullied Hearts in V Rising

To get Unsullied Hearts in V Rising you need to defeat enemies over level 20 and above - or at least that's the community's best guess.

While you're able to acquire items like iron and leather by various means, getting your hands on Unsullied Hearts isn't quite as simple.

Unsullied Hearts are particularly precarious to get, as there is no confirmed way of gathering the material. According to the players that have made their way to Reddit to ask the same question over and over, scratching their heads as to why they can't find any Unsullied Hearts (see this, this, and this...), they're seemingly found in random drops from mobs and bosses. Some claim they're dropped by every boss, although, it appears few players are actually experiencing this.

You can't farm just any mob however, you're going to need to farm mobs that are (supposedly) Level 20 or above. Battling it out with the Alpha Wolf can be a good place to start, but either way, Unsullied Heart drops appear to be exceptionally rare. So, don't get too frustrated if you've made yourself through 10+ mobs without a drop yet. It'll happen, sooner or later.

How to get Greater Blood Essence in V Rising

To get Greater Blood Essence in V Rising, you'll need to craft it at the Blood Press in your castle using four Unsullied Hearts. Considering the poor drop rate, this can be both troublesome and tiresome for players. Fortunately, there is a small way around this!

As you make your way through the mid-game, you can acquire a recipe for Greater Blood Essence that - using the Blood Press machine - requires that you have 150 standard Blood Essences. Considering how easy Blood Essence is to gather, this might be the more viable option for players later on in the game.

However, to get your hands on the recipe, you have to defeat V boss, Tristan the Vampire Hunter first. He's a Level 46 boss that can be found in Farbane Woods, so if you've only just started V Rising, you might have to grind for a little longer to be able to face him. Once you do, though, you'll no longer need to worry about Unsullied Hearts and the disappointing drop rate.

How to get Blood Essence in V Rising

If, for whatever reason, you're still not entirely sure how to get your hands on Blood Essence, it's fortunately super easy.

Blood Essence is collected whenever you kill enemies or animals that have blood inside them. This means that if you're killing the likes of the undead, such as skeletons, you won't get any Blood Essence upon their death.

What you need to do is attack the creature of your choosing until they're at super low HP. When their health is low enough, you'll be able to feed on them by pressing 'F', and viola, Blood Essence is all yours. Just 150 or so enemies to go and one major boss fight and you'll be able to craft Greater Blood Essence!

We can only hope that something is done about the exceedingly rare Unsullied Heart drops, but until then, we have some further crafting guides for you! We talk all about how to get your hands on stone bricks, dust, and whetstone here, or how to acquire cotton and spin yarn here.