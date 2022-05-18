How to get Stone Brick, Stone Dust, and Whetstones in V Rising

Stone Brick, Stone Dust, and Whetstones are some of V Rising’s most precious materials, mainly because you need them for several important crafting recipes.

Getting them is a bit circuitous, though after a bit of grinding and patience, you’ll eventually be able to craft what you need. Like most crafting in V Rising, just make sure you set aside time to gather the materials. You'll need a lot of them.

How do you get Stone Bricks in V Rising?

Getting Stone Brick requires a Grinder, and you have the Grinder recipe as soon as you start the game, unlike the Tannery, though you’ll need to do some exploring to get all the required materials for it.

The Grinder needs:

8 planks

4 copper ingots

4 whetstones

You’ll need the Sawmill and Furnace to get planks and ingots, respectively,

Once your Grinder is up and running, add 12 Raw Stones to it to get 1 Stone Brick.

How do you get Whetstones in V Rising?

Obtaining Whetstones is a bit more complicated, at least initially. When you’re first starting out, the only way to get Whetstones is obtaining them as loot earned for clearing bandit camps. Whetstones are often among the loot earned for clearing the bandits, and you can sometimes find Whetstones on the corpses of bandits as well.

Once you have a Furnace – which also requires whetstones to make – and reach level 27, you can actually craft Whetstones. Go to the Blood Altar and challenge Grayson the Armorer. He’s in the Bandit Armory in Farbane Woods, and defeating him unlocks the recipe for crafting Whetstones.

To craft one Whetstone, you’ll need:

12 Stone Dust

1 Copper Ingot

How do you get Stone Dust in V Rising?

Stone Dust is a natural byproduct of making Stone Bricks. For every 12 Raw Stones added, you get 1 Stone Dust (and 1 Stone Brick).

If you're after more materials in V Rising, check out how to craft leather too.