Where to find Coarse Thread in V Rising

Coarse Thread in V Rising is part of several important crafting recipes, from your fishing rod to armor upgrades. Since Coarse Thread only appears randomly in certain treasure chests, it’s also one of the more difficult crafting components to find enough of. Outside a few key items, though, you won’t need Coarse Thread for too many recipes.

Where do you find Coarse Thread in V Rising?

So far, Coarse Thread only appears in treasure chests in these locations:

Bandit Camps Trapper Camps Logging Camps

There’s no guarantee the chest will have Coarse Thread, but given the number of camps scattered around just Farbane Wood, you’ll probably find at least some after a few raids. Whether it’s enough for what you need depends, since the amount seems to be random.

Is there a Coarse Thread recipe?

Not yet. You can craft cotton, leather, and bricks, but thread is apparently beyond the pale for vampiric warlords. Your only recourse for getting more Coarse Thread is raiding more camps. On the armor front, you’ll gradually move past needing too much Coarse Thread as you start raising your Item Score and defeating stronger bosses, so you won’t be too dependent on the item for long.

Make sure to keep the items you loot alongside Coarse Thread. You may need them to craft better armor for your servants at lower levels, which gives them a higher chance of surviving missions and keeping your castle safe from PvP attacks.

