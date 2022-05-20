V Rising Putrid Rat guide - How to summon the Putrid Rat to your castle

The Putrid Rat in V Rising is one of the more unique bosses thanks to how you initiate the fight. You’ll need to do some material hunting, and while it takes some patience, the end result is worth it. The power you absorb from it is one of the more useful ones for exploration and PvE.

Where is the Putrid Rat location in V Rising?

Surprise! It’s right behind you – once you’ve met the requirements. The Putrid Rat is one of the only bosses that actually comes to you. You’ll still use the Blood Altar to instigate the encounter, but you don’t have to track it down. It still takes some effort, though.

You’ll need to craft a Vermin Nest, which requires:

360 Stone

120 Bone

After that’s done, interact with it, and select the bottom refinement option. This is the Putrid Rat option, and it has its own set of requirements.

4 Fish Bone

8 Grave Dust

1 Twilight Snapper

Fish bones tend to pop up in bandit camp treasure chests, and you can get Grave Dust by grinding bones in your castle’s grinder.

Twilight Snapper takes a bit longer to find. It’s a fish, so naturally, you need a fishing rod to get it. Make one at your Woodworking Bench if you haven’t already. There doesn’t seem to be a set location or, despite the name, time of day for the Twilight Snapper to spawn. You’ll just need to cast your line in several spots and see what comes up.

Once you’ve refined the Vermin Nest with the Putrid Rat option, the boss will approach your castle, and the fight begins. It uses primarily close-range attacks, so a strategy similar to what you employed for the Alpha Wolf should do you well here. Also like with the Alpha Wolf, make sure to take out the lesser enemies it spawns so they don’t wear you down.

Once you defeat the rat, you'll gain the power to become a rat yourself, and while you're still vulnerable to sunlight in this state, it makes sneaking by enemies much easier.

If you're looking for more help in V Rising, check out our servants guide, how to get unsullied hearts, and how to join a clan with friends.