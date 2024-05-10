Your castle in V Rising isn’t complete without a farm. What’s the point in having a grand, gothic home to return to if it doesn’t have a garden you can enjoy once the sun finally goes down? That, and the ability to plant seeds and grow crops in V Rising proves pretty useful.

Cotton, and other flowers, are often required for crafting in this vampire survival game, so it’s well worth starting your own farm so that you need not constantly have to hunt for the materials. Without further ado, here’s how to plant seeds in V Rising.

How to get seeds in V Rising

If you’re looking to start a farm in V Rising, the first thing that you and your clan will need to get your hands on is some seeds. Fortunately, there are a few ways to do this.

Harvest plants

The easiest and safest way to get some seeds in V Rising is by harvesting plants. Across the game’s varying regions, you’ll find plants you can pick up and collect; there’s Blood Rose, Mourning Lily, Cotton, and more. These aren’t guaranteed to bag you some seeds, but on occasion, they’ll drop some for you to take home with you and plant.

And if you’re hoping to start a cotton farm, you’ll find cotton in the Cotton Farm area of Dunley Farmlands region. You will need upgraded tools - Merciless Copper at minimum - to farm these plants, however.

Loot crates and chests

You’ll no doubt spend plenty of time exploring in V Rising, so be sure to loot every crate and chest that you lay your eyes on. These can contain multiple resources that’ll prove useful to you - not just seeds - so it’s worth smashing up every box you find and looting what’s inside.

Buy from merchants

As you explore the map in V Rising, you’ll run into merchants from time to time that’ll sell varying wares. In some instances, these merchants will happen to sell seeds. So, if you want that farm of yours to be a reality, we recommend buying them using some Silver Coins!

How to plant seeds in V Rising

To plant seeds in V Rising, you’ll need to start a garden outside of your castle. First things first, you’ll need to place an exterior foundation (under the ‘Castle’ tab of your Build menu), so place some grass where you want your garden to be if you haven’t already.

Once that is done, open up the ‘Production’ tab of your Build menu and select a growing plot to place down. If you don’t yet have these, you’ll need to beat a Level 35 V Blood boss - Polora the Feywalker - in Gleaming Meadows to unlock them.

Image credit: VG247/Stunlock Studios

With your growing plots placed, simply pop the seeds of your choosing into your hotbar and approach the plot you want to put them in. Use the associated hotkey or drag and drop your seeds to plant them. That’s it!

Now, you’ll need to find a way to pass the time as your plants grow in V Rising. When they’re ready for harvest, simply interact with the crops to collect them. You do not need to replant them after harvesting, either, and they’ll yield new crops every few in-game days.

