Vampires have a few weaknesses portrayed in media throughout the years; there’s garlic, sunlight, and silver. In vampire survival-crafting game, V Rising, you’ll find yourself in need of, and using, Silver Coins somewhat regularly. First of all, how does one get Silver Coins, and more importantly, how does one keep themselves safe from the ill effects of holding Silver Coins as a vampire?

Fortunately, both getting Silver Coins and keeping yourself safe from their effects aren’t too troublesome. So without further ado, here’s how to get silver coins in V Rising, and how to keep yourself safe from Silver Sickness.

How to get Silver Coins in V Rising

Silver Coins can fortunately be acquired from a few places in V Rising. The first is by looting human houses and buildings that you come across while exploring the map - which you should often do - and the second is by crafting them. If you’re having trouble finding Silver Coins while looting, however, you might want to try higher-level areas.

If you have a Fabricator in your castle, you can use this device to turn Iron Ingot and Silver Ore into Silver Coins. If you do not have this structure just yet, you’ll want to make your way to the Transcendum Machine Factory in Gloomrot to track down Level 60 V Blood boss, Ziva the Engineer.

Iron Ingot and Silver Ore can be used to craft Silver Coins at a Fabricator. | Image credit: VG247/Stunlock Studios

Alternatively, the Devourer can turn certain weaponry that you have no need for into Silver Coins. Again, if you’re yet to unlock this, you’ll want to venture into Farbane Woods and beat Level 30 V Blood boss, Lidia the Chaos Archer.

It’s worth noting that as a vampire, if you carry Silver Coins, you will be inflicted with Silver Sickness. We talk more about this below.

How to use Silver Coins in V Rising

Silver Coins are a type of currency in V Rising accepted by merchants. You can use them with the wandering traders you’ll run into across the map, as well as with the vendors at Dunley Farmer’s Market, Brighthaven Trader District, and more.

Here, you can use the legal tender to purchase recipes, seeds for planting, and other valuable resources, all depending on who you speak to. Though, you do want to make sure you’re in human form before interacting with the merchants, or it won't end well.

How to stop Silver Sickness in V Rising

While carrying Silver Coins in V Rising, you’ll find yourself afflicted with Silver Sickness, which causes you to take damage over time. It’s not great, really, especially if you need to haul your Silver Coins to a merchant.

To prevent yourself from suffering with Silver Sickness, you can use a Coin Purse to protect you from the Silver Coins negative effects. These can be crafted at your Leatherworking Station.

You can also use your Alchemy Table to craft a Silver Resistance Brew or Potion which will both offer different levels of protection against Silver Sickness. If you’re yet to unlock the Alchemy Table, you’ll need to rendezvous with a rather explosive Level 30 V Blood boss, Clive the Firestarter, who can be found in Farbane Woods.

For more on V Rising, check out the best weapons in the game, as well as how to stop your Castle Heart from decaying.