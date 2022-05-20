How to build a castle and stop castle heart decay in V Rising

In the vampire survival game, V Rising, drinking the blood of your enemies and gathering materials to craft with are some of the most important components of the title. On top of this, you've also got a glorious gothic castle to build and take good care of while being a vampire badass; there's no rest for the wicked, after all.

Building your castle in V Rising is the easy part. As you progress from a measly vampire and develop your own empire, there'll be new structures to build, and a castle heart that you'll need to prevent from decaying. If your castle heart decays while you're out battling bosses or farming cotton, everything inside of your humble home then becomes free game to anyone looking to invade.

Now, with that being said, we're going to explain how you can build your first castle in V Rising and how to prevent castle heart decay from happening. With all this to hand, your humble abode will be nothing short of a palace... eventually.

How to build a castle in V Rising

When it comes to building a castle, you'll need to first reach Level 10 and have accepted the Lord of Shadows quest. Next, it's time to go about getting a castle heart and establishing your base - the quest will guide you through everything you need to do.

You start by going into your build menu and pressing 'B'. First, build the castle heart; this will require 240 stone and 30 Blood Essence, then begin your castle's foundations. Each foundation requires 20 stone and 2 Blood Essence.

With your base almost established, you now need to keep your castle protected from any invaders while you're building. You can build walls around your castle to deter enemies if you've got additional stone, plant fibre, and wood to hand.

Building walls can take some time, and daylight is also not your friend in V Rising. This is where the Mist Brazier comes in; build one and burn some bones. Each bone you burn will protect you for a little longer from the daylight, so you can continue to craft your castle.

The quest will continue to guide you through building a castle until you eventually have floors and walls. Once you've got some walls, it's up to you whether you take down the walls outside of your castle and recycle the materials, or whether you keep them. If you want to protect your castle from PvPers, keeping your castle locked down is perhaps the best option.

The finishing touches that'll finally turn your castle into a home is to place a coffin and consider building some structures. Your coffin acts as a safe place to rest whenever you're AFK or offline, and structures will consist of various stations that aid with crafting, research, and more.

Finally, over time and as you gather more resources, you'll want to expand the size of your castle outwards so you can fit more structures inside (and live like vampire royalty, obviously).

How to stop castle heart decay in V Rising

If you're told that your castle is decaying in V Rising, it's bad news. This means that the home you put plenty of time into building is slowly crumbling, and sadly, it kind of is your fault. As your castle decays, the walls will crumble and some structures will not have enough power for you to use them, and if an enemy chooses to attack you, you're in trouble.

However, do not fear, as there's an easy solution to this problem that'll keep your castle intact and prevent invaders from prying.

Your V Rising castle will not decay as long as you are feeding your castle heart plenty of Blood Essence. You will easily collect Blood Essence throughout your vampire adventure as you slay living creatures and feed on them. To then feed your castle heart, approach it, and put the Blood Essence in your inventory in one of the castle heart's slots.

You'll need to keep on top of this and ensure your castle heart is always stocked up with Blood Essence to ensure that it doesn't decay or leave your vulnerable while you're AFK or offline.

Your castle heart can also be upgraded, allowing you to fill it with more Blood Essence at a time so that you can depart from your castle for longer. Even later down the line, your castle might require that you power it with Greater Blood Essence if you wish to use certain structures.

Since it's hard to get your hands on, we explain the two main ways to craft Greater Blood Essence here.

V Rising castle roof disappeared

It appears that for some players, there has been a glitch in which the roof of their castle disappears.

Yesterday on the V Rising Discord server, Jeremy Bearson, Community Manager at Stunlock Studios, did share that a patch was being issued to fix the issue that players were running into with their disappearing roofs. Although, it seems that the issue still isn't fixed for everyone in the server.

While players wait for the issue to be looked into once more, there is a temporary fix available to save yourself from becoming a victim to sunlight.

Basically, all you need to do is destroy and rebuild one of your castle's walls. This should grant you a roof once more, but only for a period of time. In the Discord server, some players have reported the wall lasting from a few hours to a day.

As you go about building your castle and expanding your empire, you're going to need a lot of crafting materials. Take a look at how to find iron, whetstone, and leather so that you're not underprepared for the build!