V Rising: How to get Soul Shards | How to use The Eye of Twilight and equip Soul Shards

V Rising recently launched on Steam, and despite still only being in Early Access, it managed to sell a whopping 500,000 units in just three days. The vampire survival game oversees you crafting and raiding as you try to build your gothic empire from the ground up.

While V Rising gives you some tidbits of information here and there, there are a few key items and resources that it neglects to tell you about. There's very little said about crafting materials such as cotton and quartz, and even less said about Soul Shards and how important they can be.

Regardless of whether you're playing solo, with a clan, or merely focusing on PvP aspects, Soul Shards can come in clutch when you know how to get them and use them. In this guide, we explain where to find Soul Shards, what they do, and how to use them in V Rising.

How to get Soul Shards in V Rising

Soul Shards are collected by defeating some of the strongest bosses that V Rising has to offer. They act as proof that you've managed to beat the hardest bosses in the game, and in turn, can be used for some neat buffs as a reward.

If you're playing on a PvE server, there will be multiple instances of the Soul Shards. However, if you're playing on a PvP server, only one of each Soul Shard will exist. The Soul Shards, if already collected by other players, could quite literally be anywhere.

All V Rising Soul Shards and their buffs

Soul Shard of Solarus - 50+ resistance to the sun, +5% to melee attack speed, and 10+ physical power.

- 50+ resistance to the sun, +5% to melee attack speed, and 10+ physical power. Soul Shard of Behemoth - 50+ resistance to garlic and holy power, +5% movement speed, and +20% resource gathering.

- 50+ resistance to garlic and holy power, +5% movement speed, and +20% resource gathering. Winged Horror Soul Shard - 50+ resistance to fire and silver, 10+ spell power, and +5% spell critical hit chance.

How to use The Eye of Twilight to find Soul Shards in V Rising

If you're having trouble finding any shards, which you likely will if you're playing PvP, you can build The Eye of Twilight to help. The structure is unlocked during the main story and requires a Furnace, four gold ingots, and four spectral dust to craft.

Once built, The Eye of Twilight will reveal the current location of the Soul Shards. Simply interact with the structure to bring up the world map, and the Soul Shards location will be marked, whether it is still with the boss or being protected by another clan.

How to use Soul Shards in V Rising

After having gotten your hands on a Soul Shard, you'll probably want to use it. Assign the Soul Shard to your hotbar and then press that key to place the shard on the ground; the Soul Shard can only be used when it is placed.

With it placed, you can then activate the ability using the prompt shown on screen, and the shards respective buff will then last two hours.

That's it for Soul Shards, and if you're looking for something else to do in V Rising in the meantime, take a look at how to get Unsullied Hearts and Greater Blood Essence.