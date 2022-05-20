V Rising: Where to find quartz | How to harvest quartz nodes

V Rising is the latest survival game to have taken Steam by storm, and players are showing no signs of slowing down their vampire journeys just yet. Most of your time as a vampire will be spent battling enemies, collecting resources in abundance, and sucking the blood of your foes in true vamp style. One resource in particular that you’ll need is quartz.

You’ll have to regularly gather materials to craft with, battle bosses across regions for key items and recipes, and of course, you have to build your own gothic castle.

One of the many important resources in V Rising is quartz, but it isn’t the easiest to acquire. While it has nothing on how difficult Unsullied Hearts are to find, harvesting quartz nodes and getting plenty of it can be a task if you don’t know where to look. Alas, here’s how you can get quartz in V Rising!

Where to find quartz in V Rising

While copper is regularly stumbled upon and iron is found in a specific mine, this is not the case for quartz.

To get quartz, you’ll need to find and harvest quartz nodes around the map. Plenty of these can be found in Dunley Farmlands, and later on in your game, at Cursed Forest and Silverlight Hills.

It’s important that you seek out these nodes as you traverse these areas, and always keep an eye out for them; it is much better to collect it as soon as possible and ensure that you have an excess of quartz along your journey than to have to go hunting for it later down the line when you really need it.

Even if you can’t use quartz at all just yet or craft glass, it is a vital material for the late-game, so you’re going to need to stock up on plenty of it as you progress in V Rising. Believe us, you do not want to have to gather thousands of quartz later on when you could be doing it as you raid Dawnbreak Village and so forth!

That’s all there is to quartz for now! If you’re on the hunt for more materials to craft with, don’t forget to stock up on plenty of cotton and leather. You’ll need it later for upgrading your gear!