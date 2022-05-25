If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Bloodsucking fun

Vampire survival game V Rising passes 1 million copies sold during its first week in Early Access

Folks love being vampires.
Swedish game developer Stunlock Studios has announced that V Rising, the open-world vampire survival game, has surpassed 1 million copies sold after its first week in Early Access.

The figure is up by over 500,000 since last week when it was announced the game had hit that particular number within three days of release.

Released through Steam Early Access on May 17, in the game you have the ability to play solo or co-op on official servers of up to 50 players. You can build your own castles or fight mighty foes in vampiric combat.

The game is currently sitting in the sixth spot on Steam's concurrent players list, with 117,264 in-game as of press time, with today's current high being 127,438 players with an all-time peak of 150,645. As of press time, it's estimated by Steam Charts players have spent over 15 million in-game hours playing vampire.

V Rising will run you $19.99/€19.99.

If you are just getting started in the game, we have a number of guide pages available to help you out. They range from how to get recipes and crafting components to which are the best weapons to use. We also tell you how to build a castle, provide you with a guide on servants, how to create a clan, and much more.

