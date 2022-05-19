V Rising: Where to find cotton | How to spin cloth and cotton yarn

V Rising is a vampire survival game cut from the same cloth as other Early Access classics on Steam. While the opening of the game teaches you a handful of key things, there's a lot more to crafting than meets the eye, particularly when it comes to finding cotton and spinning cloth and yarn.

One of the most important resources in the game (if not the most important) is cotton. It might not seem very exciting at first, but when it comes to crafting late-game materials, cotton is imperative.

In the following guide, we explain how to get cotton, the cotton yarn recipe, and how to turn it into cloth in V Rising.

How to get cotton in V Rising

Cotton can be found at Cotton Farms in V Rising, plenty of which can be found in Dunley Farmlands. In order to actually farm for it, you need to make sure that your tools are Merciless Copper at the very least.

When spot a Cotton Farm on the map, look for a crop field filled with white, fluffy plants. Whack them with your weapon and scoop up the precious loot.

While you harvest cotton, you're also in with the chance of picking up some cotton seeds so that you can grow your own crop. Don't forget to check the containers at cotton farms too, as there is every chance that some cotton or cotton seeds may be in here too.

When it comes to collecting resources, gathering as much fabric-making material as possible is incredibly important in V Rising. As a constituent element of better gear, cotton is vital for crafting cotton yarn, which later can be combined with ghost shrooms to make ghost yarn. These are some of the best materials for late-game gear!

How to get cloth and cotton yarn recipes, and beat Beatrice the Tailor in V Rising

To get your hands on the cloth and cotton yarn recipes in V Rising, and put your collected cotton to good use, you'll need to prepare yourself for a boss fight.

The boss in question is Beatrice the Tailor, and once you defeat her, you'll be rewarded with the following: Loom structure, Assortment of Curtains structure, Human Form vampire power, and recipes for the Hunter's Cloak, Cloth, and of course, Cotton Yarn.

Beatrice can be found inside of Dawnbreak Village, and the fight with her isn't too difficult if you have a squad of fellow vamps with you. As an elderly woman, she opts out of combat and instead tried to flee from you.

For this fight, you need to keep on her tail and continue to attack until she is dead. The majority of trouble that you'll have from this fight will be at the hands of other enemies in the area. Fight off the mobs, continue to attack Beatrice. It's also worth noting that Beatrice will run forever, if you let her, and she will not rest until one of you are dead.

For cloth more specifically, the resource can be found as loot in Dunley Farmlands, and Dawnbreak Village is rife with it. Cloth can also later can be crafted after beating Beatrice at the village and building the Loom structure.

Building the Loom requires you to use 12 copper ingots, 20 planks, and 4 wool threads. These are all materials that are easily found across the map, and once the Loom is built, you'll then need 3 leather and 9 plant fibre to make it!

That's it for gathering cotton and acquiring the cotton yarn recipe in V Rising - so, good luck in your fight with Beatrice. For more on crafting, check out how to get your hands on plenty of iron and leather!