How to create a clan and join friends in V Rising

V Rising is the latest PvE/PvP role-playing game to take Steam by storm. The title is still in early access right now, but players are already rushing to the game to live out their best vampire life either solo or as a clan. The game primarily consists of survival, crafting, and raiding rival vampires or enemies, so if gathering resources like iron and leather, upgrading your Gear Level to tackle bosses, all while avoiding the dangers of sunlight and garlic is your thing, this one's for you.

While you can go solo in V Rising if you really want, you can also squad up with friends to take on servers together, or play in a server of your own. Playing as a team certainly makes things a little easier, but how exactly do clans work in V Rising?

Clans in V Rising work similarly to that of other games, albeit with a couple of small differences. In this guide, we explain exactly how you can create a clan or join up with your friends for some ghastly vampire teamwork.

How to create a clan in V Rising

In your V Rising clan, you're able to create a clan for free for up to four players (with default server settings).

Bear in mind, however, that when you and your buddies squad up together, the clan will only exist inside of the server you're in. Venture beyond that server and you'll be facing things solo until you return to the original server where you created your clan.

You can open the clan menu in-game by pressing 'P', and choosing to 'Create Clan'. From this point onwards, you can name your clan, choose a motto, and finally, create it. Once all that's done, you're the owner of a shiny new clan and can now invite your friends to join you. Before inviting them, though, make sure that they're on the same server as you!

To invite someone, open the clan menu once more and 'Invite Player'. Input the name of the person you wish to invite, and provided that they're currently online in the same server, you can invite them and they'll be able to join up with you.

If you're trying to join a clan, all you have to do is wait for your friend to do all the hard work and accept their invite. Ta-da!

V Rising 'Clan is Full' Error

It appears a few players have been encountering the message that their clan is full. Sadly, this is not an error (in most instances, not all!), but simply down to the fact that the amount of players you can have in a single clan at any given time is quite limited. In V Rising, you can only have four people in your clan - if you try to invite any more, you'll be told your clan is full.

As a squad, I recommend trying to take on Beatrice the Tailor and acquire yourself some cotton, cloth, and other goodies. Alternatively, if you've got some time on your hands for farming mobs, take a look at how to get Unsullied Hearts and Greater Blood Essence.