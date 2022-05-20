V Rising Alpha Wolf location and recommended level

The V Rising Alpha Wolf boss is your first major obstacle on your undead journey to supremacy, but the biggest challenge is actually tracking it down.

V Rising’s Blood Altar points out where to find the boss, but only in the vaguest sense, and depending on where you end up, it might not spawn anyway.

Where to find the Alpha Wolf location in V Rising

The Alpha Wolf is in a Wolf’s Den in eastern Farbane Woods, though you can only challenge it once you’re level 16. The fight is part of V Rising’s tutorial quest chain, so reaching that level should be no issue, but it’s worth taking some extra time to grind your item to 20 or so.

Head east from the Bandit Copper Mine, which is north of the Desecrated Graveyard, and you’ll eventually stumble on the den. As with all boss battles in V Rising, the battle will start as soon as you approach the boss, so make sure you’re prepared before tracking it down.

Alpha Wolf not spawning

Some players reported the Alpha Wolf appeared in other Wolf Dens around Farbane Woods, so if the wolf won’t show up at the eastern Wolf Den, you’ll want to track down a few of the others. There are two more on the eastern side of the woods, so just follow the blood trail, and it’ll eventually lead you to the right one.

The Alpha Wolf may be the first boss you face, but it’s still a tough one. It uses a handful of close-range attacks that deal heavy damage, so if you’re not using ranged attacks, your best bet is rushing in, dealing a few blows, and retreating to avoid getting caught in a counterattack.

The Wolf will also summon a few normal wolves occasionally. Deal with them first, whenever they appear, as they can quickly overwhelm you.

After the battle, absorb the Alpha Wolf’s V Blood to obtain your first special power. This one lets you transform into animals, which makes other animals view you as friendly.

If you're looking for more help in V Rising, check out our servants guide, how to get unsullied hearts, and how to join a clan with friends.