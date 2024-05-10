An elusive resource in V Rising, Radium Alloy is a late-game material that can be rather tricky to get your hands on, but you’ll want plenty of it if you’re hoping to upgrade your Castle Heart, acquire rare weapons, and craft new, Advanced structures in this vampire survival-crafting game.

To get your hands on Radium Alloy, you’ll need to have made some progress with the game and defeated some of the nefarious V Blood bosses to ensure you have the structures needed to craft it. If you’re not sure where to start when it comes to gathering the resource, here’s some help with how to get Radium Alloy in V Rising.

How to get Radium Alloy in V Rising

Radium Alloy, as we’ve already mentioned, is a late-game resource in V Rising. As a result, one of the few known places that you can find it is in the Gloomrot region of the map, but don’t expect to find it often.

Looting containers around Gloomrot, shown here, can wield some Radium Alloy. | Image credit: VG247/Stunlock Studios

More specifically, try exploring the areas surrounding the Vampire Waygate in South Gloomrot and the Transcendum Machine Factory. Around this area, you should find various camps and human areas. Loot the containers and chests at these camps for a chance at finding Radium Alloy.

If you loot containers and crates across Gloomrot, there's a chance you'll find Radium Alloy. | Image credit: VG247/Stunlock Studios

If you’re having little luck finding Radium Alloy and would rather craft it, you can fortunately craft Radium Alloy using a Furnace.

Radium Alloy can be crafted at a Fabricator using Sludge Filled Canisters, Sulphur, and Tech Scrap. | Image credit: VG247/Stunlock Studios

With the Furnace unlocked, you’ll need to place the following into it to receive Radium Alloy:

1x Sludge Filled Canister - crafted at a Fabricator using Iron Ingot, Mutant Grease, and Glass.

- crafted at a Fabricator using Iron Ingot, Mutant Grease, and Glass. 4x Sulphur - mined from Farbane Woods and Silverlight Hills.

- mined from Farbane Woods and Silverlight Hills. 60x Tech Scrap - looted from camps in the Gloomrot region.

Tech Scrap and Sulphur is no problem to get ahold of by exploring, looting, and mining. The Sludge Filled Canister, on the other hand, requires you to craft it in a Fabricator using 2x Iron Ingot, 4x Glass, and 4x Mutant Grease.

If you’re yet to unlock the Fabricator structure, you’ll need to beat Level 60 V Blood boss, Ziva the Engineer. They can be found at the Transcendum Machine Factory, which is fortunately nearby where you can loot Tech Scrap and, with some luck, Radium Alloy.

For more on V Rising, take a look at our guide on the best weapons in the game, as well as how to farm Pollen.