Radiant Residents codes for November 2023

17th November, 2023: We checked for new Radiant Residents codes.

Radiant Residents is a survival horror Roblox game where you team-up with other players to get through a nuclear apocalypse. At the beginning of the game, you're chilling at home when suddenly a warning appears on the TV, telling you a nuke is about to hit the US. You get just 60 seconds to collect all the supplies you need from your house, and retreat to the safety of your bunker before an atomic bomb strikes America.

But that's just where your nightmare begins. You'll then need to battle through each day, fighting off sinister and terrifying threats that emerge from the nuke's fallout, as well as ensuring survivors have enough supplies and fixing any catastrophic issues that hit your bunker.

If you need a hand surviving this harsh post-apocalyptic world, you can always redeem a few Radiant Residents codes to come to your aid. Codes offer free Sanity Points, which are needed to purchase healing teas and get new themes for your bunker.

Working Radiant Residents codes

Currently, there is only one working code for Radiant Residents:

BETA: Free Sanity Points

Expired Radiant Residents codes

There are no expired codes for Radiant Residents just yet.

How to redeem Radiant Residents codes

Here's how you can redeem codes in Radiant Residents:

Launch Radiant Residents in Roblox. Once you drop in-game select the 'Open Shop' button on the right. Image credit: VG247/@UmmmOkayWhat At the bottom of the shop menu is a textbox that says 'Enter Code Here'. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Enter' button. Image credit: VG247/@UmmmOkayWhat

If the code you entered is active, you'll hear the sound of coins clinking after you press the 'Enter' button. But if you hear a buzzer sound instead then that means the code is no longer working.

