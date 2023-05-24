Final Sea codes for May 2023

24th May, 2023: We checked for new Final Sea codes.

Final Sea is the latest Roblox game inspired by the smash hit anime series One Piece. It's also the follow-up to another popular Roblox experience, Grand Pirates, and if you've played that you'll be on very familiar ground.

In Final Sea you step into the shoes of an anime pirate, who sails the seas looking for adventure. You'll discover new islands, beat up bandits, hunt for treasure and search for the illusive Devil Fruits. To help you on your adventures you'll need more of the in-game Peli currency, and that's where Final Sea codes can help. These promo codes offer free money, stat boosts and other in-game bonuses to help kickstart your adventures.

Working Final Sea codes

Final Sea - 1,000 Peli

- 1,000 Peli 1MVisits - 60 Minutes Devil Fruit Notifier

- 60 Minutes Devil Fruit Notifier 5KLikes - Reset Stats

- Reset Stats 500KVisits - 30 Minutes 2x XP

- 30 Minutes 2x XP 10KFavorites - 30 Minutes Devil Fruit Notifier

- 30 Minutes Devil Fruit Notifier Enhancement! - 30 Minutes 2x Mastery XP

Expired Final Sea codes

1KLikes

Races!

5KFavorites

100KVisits

Release

How to redeem Final Sea codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Final Sea? Just follow these steps:

Launch Final Sea in Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to bring up the Menu. Click the cog button that appears at the top of the Menu carousel. A Settings screen with a text box will appear. Type in a code and then press Enter.

If the code you entered is active and working a notification will flash on screen saying "Code Used Successfully". And if the code offers a stat buff - like double XP - you'll see a counter appear in the bottom left corner of your screen showing how long it's active for.

But if the code you entered is no longer working then you'll get a notification instead saying "This code is not valid". Codes for Final Sea, like with other Roblox games, tend to be time sensitive so if you see one you like the look of make sure you redeem it quickly.

