Eternal Tower Defense codes for September 2023

Defend using your favourite anime characters with Eternal Tower Defense codes.

13th September, 2023: We checked for new Eternal Tower Defense codes.

Eternal Tower Defense is a Roblox game that has you recruiting your favourite anime characters in battle as you strive to defend your towers. It’s also multiplayer, meaning you can play alongside friends and trade tactics with them if needs be. That said, to climb ranks in Eternal Tower Defense, you’ll want your hands on Eternal Tower Defense codes to help you.

Eternal Tower Defense codes will give you free gems and bonus items to help you with becoming more powerful in-game, or to help you get a headstart against your friends. Here’s our list of Eternal Tower Defense codes.

Working Eternal Tower Defense codes

  • UPDATE0.5!: 1000 Gems
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: 500 Gems
  • 1MVisits!: 2500 Gems

Expired Eternal Tower Defense codes

No expired codes just yet.

How to redeem Eternal Tower Defense codes

Here’s how to redeem a code in Eternal Tower Defense:

  1. Open Eternal Tower Defense in Roblox.
  2. Select the settings cog icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.
  3. Input the code you want to redeem into the text box.

