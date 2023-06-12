Era of Quirks codes for June 2023

12th June, 2023: We checked for new Era of Quirks codes.

Era of Quirks is the latest Roblox game to draw inspiration from the smash hit anime series My Hero Academia. Like other similar games, this experience lets you create your very own anime hero that you can customise with different super-human powers.

To get new abilities, which in the game are called Quirks, you'll have to Spin for them. But unlike other Roblox games even common abilities are powerful. It's all about finding the ability you find most fun to use! To help you craft the perfect character make sure you redeem some Era of Quirks codes which dish out free Spins you can use.

Working Era of Quirks codes

1kPlayers!!! - 35 Spins

- 35 Spins UseCodeDessi - 3 Spins

- 3 Spins EarlyAccessBuyer - Rewards available if you bought early access

How to redeem Era of Quirks codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Era of Quirks? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Era of Quirks in Roblox. Choose Spin Quirk on the main menu. On the next screen enter in a code into the textbox and press the Redeem button.

If you entered in a valid code then any Spins included with the code will be added to your account immediately. However, if the code is no longer working you'll see an 'Invalid code' message flash up on the button which usually says 'Redeem'. Roblox codes are time sensitive so if you see one you like the look of for Era of Quirks don't delay in redeeming it.

