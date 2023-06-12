If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Era of Quirks codes for June 2023

Stand out from the crowd.

Artwork showing an anime character in Roblox game Era of Quirks.
Roblox, Lyrical Studios LLC
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on
12th June, 2023: We checked for new Era of Quirks codes.

Era of Quirks is the latest Roblox game to draw inspiration from the smash hit anime series My Hero Academia. Like other similar games, this experience lets you create your very own anime hero that you can customise with different super-human powers.

To get new abilities, which in the game are called Quirks, you'll have to Spin for them. But unlike other Roblox games even common abilities are powerful. It's all about finding the ability you find most fun to use! To help you craft the perfect character make sure you redeem some Era of Quirks codes which dish out free Spins you can use.

Watch on YouTube

Working Era of Quirks codes

  • 1kPlayers!!! - 35 Spins
  • UseCodeDessi - 3 Spins
  • EarlyAccessBuyer - Rewards available if you bought early access

Expired Era of Quirks codes

  • 3200Members!
  • 200Likes!!
  • ThanksFor500!!!
  • FreeRelease!!!
  • !THXFOR1K!!!
  • EarlyAccessBuyer

How to redeem Era of Quirks codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Era of Quirks? Here's what you need to do:

  1. Launch Era of Quirks in Roblox.
  2. Choose Spin Quirk on the main menu.
    3. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to get to the codes screen in Era of Quirks.
  3. On the next screen enter in a code into the textbox and press the Redeem button.
    4. Arrow pointing at where players can redeem codes in Era of Quirks.

If you entered in a valid code then any Spins included with the code will be added to your account immediately. However, if the code is no longer working you'll see an 'Invalid code' message flash up on the button which usually says 'Redeem'. Roblox codes are time sensitive so if you see one you like the look of for Era of Quirks don't delay in redeeming it.

Looking for help with other anime-inspired Roblox games? Head to our lists of Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes, Shindo Life codes, My Hero Mania codes and Anime Tales codes.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch