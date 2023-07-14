Azure Lock codes for July 2023

14th July 2023: We checked for new Azure Lock codes.

Azure Lock is a new Roblox game based on the popular footie anime Blue Lock. It's the latest experience based on the hit Shonen Jump series, and follows in the footsteps of Striker Odyssey and Egoist Awakens which are also inspired by the adventures of Yoichi Isagi and Team Z. In Azure Lock you take control of your very own anime footballer who can score the type of outrageous, super-charged goals that Blue Lock is known for.

You can show off these skills in matches against other players online, but you may need to grow and develop your character a bit first before you're match ready. If you need a hand finding your feet make sure you redeem a couple of Azure Lock codes to get your career off to the right start. Codes dish out free cash, and money is crucial in Azure Lock as it's needed to spin for new abilities and get more powerful.

Working Azure Lock codes

release – $25,000, 5,000 EXP

– $25,000, 5,000 EXP testing - $10,000, 5,000 EXP

- $10,000, 5,000 EXP coldupdateonjuly7th – $10,000, 5,000 EXP

– $10,000, 5,000 EXP nikejohnsonisthecoldeststriker – $10,000, 2,500 EXP

Expired Azure Lock codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Azure Lock.

How to redeem Azure Lock codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Azure Lock? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Azure Lock in Roblox. On the main menu screen select 'Edit'. Image credit: Roblox/atcoN Then, choose the 'Appearance' or 'Build' option'. Image credit: Roblox/atcoN Lookout for the 'Codes' section with the textbox which says 'Enter code here'. Image credit: Roblox/atcoN Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Enter' key.

If you entered in a valid code a notification will appear on screen letting you know what rewards you've claimed for free. If you get an error message instead then that means the code is no longer working. Codes for Roblox games tend to be time sensitive so don't delay if you see a code you're interested in for Azure Lock.

