Azure Lock codes for July 2023

Lock and load your shots.

A player about to take a shot in Roblox football game Azure Lock.
Image credit: Roblox/Azure Lock Discord
14th July 2023: We checked for new Azure Lock codes.

Azure Lock is a new Roblox game based on the popular footie anime Blue Lock. It's the latest experience based on the hit Shonen Jump series, and follows in the footsteps of Striker Odyssey and Egoist Awakens which are also inspired by the adventures of Yoichi Isagi and Team Z. In Azure Lock you take control of your very own anime footballer who can score the type of outrageous, super-charged goals that Blue Lock is known for.

You can show off these skills in matches against other players online, but you may need to grow and develop your character a bit first before you're match ready. If you need a hand finding your feet make sure you redeem a couple of Azure Lock codes to get your career off to the right start. Codes dish out free cash, and money is crucial in Azure Lock as it's needed to spin for new abilities and get more powerful.

Working Azure Lock codes

  • release – $25,000, 5,000 EXP
  • testing - $10,000, 5,000 EXP
  • coldupdateonjuly7th – $10,000, 5,000 EXP
  • nikejohnsonisthecoldeststriker – $10,000, 2,500 EXP

Expired Azure Lock codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Azure Lock.

How to redeem Azure Lock codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Azure Lock? Here's what you need to do:

  1. Launch Azure Lock in Roblox.
  2. On the main menu screen select 'Edit'.
    3. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to get to the Edit screen in Roblox game Azure Lock.
    Image credit: Roblox/atcoN
  3. Then, choose the 'Appearance' or 'Build' option'.
    4. Image showing the Edit menu in the Roblox anime football game Azure Lock.
    Image credit: Roblox/atcoN
  4. Lookout for the 'Codes' section with the textbox which says 'Enter code here'.
    5. Arrow pointing at the screen players use to redeem codes in Azure Lock.
    Image credit: Roblox/atcoN
  5. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Enter' key.

If you entered in a valid code a notification will appear on screen letting you know what rewards you've claimed for free. If you get an error message instead then that means the code is no longer working. Codes for Roblox games tend to be time sensitive so don't delay if you see a code you're interested in for Azure Lock.

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

