If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Anime Battlegrounds Y codes for September 2023

Like Dynasty Warriors, but in Roblox.

A Roblox character with a sword poses, as they get ready for attacks from surrounding enemies in Anime Battlegrounds Y.
Image credit: VG247/Sub & Fatal
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on
12th September 2023: We checked for new Anime Battlegrounds Y codes.

Anime Battlegrounds Y is a Roblox game that brings Dynasty Warriors-style gameplay to the platform. Musou games are known for pitting players against a huge amount of enemies at once, and this is something that Anime Battlegrounds Y excels at. Your character will start off fighting dozens of enemies on each level, but as you progress through the game the amount of foes you face off against quickly increases.

Before you know it, you'll have hundreds of enemies that look like famous anime characters swarming you and attacking at once. Luckily, if you're struggling to deal with all these enemies you can join forces with other players, or you can redeem a couple of Anime Battlegrounds Y codes to help power up your character. Codes offer free Gems, which is one of the currencies needed to get new weapons and abilities.

Working Anime Battlegrounds Y codes

  • KTSAG: 10,000 Gems
  • LAUNCH: 5,000 Gems

Expired Anime Battlegrounds Y codes

  • 250LIKES

How to redeem Anime Battlegrounds Y codes

Here's how to redeem a code in Anime Battlegrounds Y:

  1. Launch Anime Battlegrounds Y in Roblox.
  2. Once you drop in-game click the button with the sparkle icons at the top.
    3. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to access the codes menu in the Roblox game Anime Battlegrounds Y.
    Image credit: VG247/Sub & Fatal
  3. This will open up a codes menu with a textbox.
    4. Arrow pointing at the codes menu in the Roblox game Anime Battlegrounds Y.
    Image credit: VG247/Sub & Fatal
  4. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Verify' button.

If the code you entered is still active, then the text in the textbox will change, with 'Success' flashing up to alert you that it has been redeemed. If an error message appears instead then that means the code isn't working anymore. Roblox codes can usually only be redeemed for a short amount of time, so as soon as you see a new code drop for a game you like it's best to redeem it as quickly as possible.

Just finished a game of Anime Battlegrounds Y and looking for something else to play? If you need help with other anime-inspired Roblox games then check out our lists of Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes and Peroxide codes. For help with other popular Roblox experiences head to our pages for Blade Ball codes, Untitled Boxing Game codes and Arm Wrestle Simulator codes.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch