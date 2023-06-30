GPO codes for Grand Piece Online [June 2023]

30th June, 2023: We checked for new GPO codes.

Grand Piece Online is a popular Roblox game inspired by One Piece. Like other experiences based on an anime, GPO is an action RPG where players take on quests, battle enemies and bosses as they forge their own path through the game's open world.

Players can also hunt for the illusive Devil Fruits which give their character powerful, unique abilities. If you need a hand getting started make sure you redeem some Grand Piece Online codes to help. Also known as GPO codes by fans, these codes offer crucial freebies like rerolls and resets which are used to customise characters. GPO codes can expire soon after dropping so make sure you act quickly when one is released.

Working Grand Piece Online codes

Currently, there are no working GPO codes available for Grand Piece Online. A new code was released alongside update 8 but that code quickly expired, with it only being available to redeem for a day.

How to redeem Grand Piece Online codes

Not sure how to redeem GPO codes in Grand Piece Online? Here's how:

Launch Grand Piece Online in Roblox. Press the M key and then select the cog button. This will bring up the Settings screen with a textbox at the bottom. Type in a code and then press the Enter key.

If the code you entered is active then a notification will appear on screen letting you know it has been redeemed successfully. If you get an error message instead then that means the code is no longer working. GPO codes are time sensitive and can expire very quickly so don't delay if you spot a new code has been released for Grand Piece Online.

What does 'BUSY' mean when you enter in a GPO code?

If you get a 'BUSY' error message when you enter in a Grand Piece Online code then that means it's either no longer working or invalid. The 'BUSY' error message appears when you try to enter in a previously working code that has now expired. It can also appear when you type in a bogus code that wasn't working in the first place.

The other error messages that appear in Grand Piece Online are 'EXPIRED' and 'INVALID', which can also appear when a player attempts to redeem a previously active code that's no longer working.

