Egoist Awakens codes for June 2023

Egoist Awakens is a Roblox game inspired by the popular anime series Blue Lock. As you'd expect from a game based on a sports anime, Egoist Awakens is all about fast-paced footie action where players can score with dramatic, super-charged shots.

You can choose from a wide range of matches to take part in, from quick-fire 3v3 games to full-on 11v11 matches or even take part in a league. If you need a hand getting started, you can always redeem some Egoist Awakens codes which help you reroll for your Clan or Trait and customise your character.

Working Egoist Awakens codes

1KLIKES - Clan Reroll

- Clan Reroll 1KGROUP - Trait Reroll

- Trait Reroll 300KVISITS - Clan Reroll

- Clan Reroll 2KFAVS - Clan Reroll

- Clan Reroll UPDATE - Trait Reroll

Expired Egoist Awakens codes

500LIKES

ROLLCLAN2

TALENTRESET2

TALENTRESET

200LIKES

100LIKES

100LIKESTRAIT

STRESSTEST

10KVISITS

ROLLCLAN

ROLLTRAIT

100FAVS

400LIKES

300LIKES

150KVISITS

300FAVS

1KFAVS

100KVISITS

How to redeem Egoist Awakens codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Egoist Awakens? Here's how:

Launch Egoist Awakens in Roblox. On the main menu click the Other option. In the next screen there's a texbox which says 'TypeTheCodesHere'. Enter a code into the textbox and then press the Enter button.

Depending on what code you typed in, you should see an animation appear on screen when it's redeemed - if you don't, it's because the code isn't valid. Codes for Egoist Awakens and other Roblox games are time sensitive so don't delay if you see a code you're interested in.

Finished a game of Egoist Awakens and want to try out another anime-inspired Roblox game? Then head to our lists of Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes, King Legacy codes, Anime Tales codes and Era of Quirks codes to help you get started.