If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Egoist Awakens codes for June 2023

Put on your (anime) shooting boots.

Artwork showing anime football character taken from Roblox game Egoist Awakens.
Roblox, (DDs) Redacted Studios
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on

Egoist Awakens is a Roblox game inspired by the popular anime series Blue Lock. As you'd expect from a game based on a sports anime, Egoist Awakens is all about fast-paced footie action where players can score with dramatic, super-charged shots.

You can choose from a wide range of matches to take part in, from quick-fire 3v3 games to full-on 11v11 matches or even take part in a league. If you need a hand getting started, you can always redeem some Egoist Awakens codes which help you reroll for your Clan or Trait and customise your character.

Watch on YouTube

Working Egoist Awakens codes

  • 1KLIKES - Clan Reroll
  • 1KGROUP - Trait Reroll
  • 300KVISITS - Clan Reroll
  • 2KFAVS - Clan Reroll
  • UPDATE - Trait Reroll

Expired Egoist Awakens codes

  • 500LIKES
  • ROLLCLAN2
  • TALENTRESET2
  • TALENTRESET
  • 200LIKES
  • 100LIKES
  • 100LIKESTRAIT
  • STRESSTEST
  • 10KVISITS
  • ROLLCLAN
  • ROLLTRAIT
  • 100FAVS
  • 400LIKES
  • 300LIKES
  • 150KVISITS
  • 300FAVS
  • 1KFAVS
  • 100KVISITS

How to redeem Egoist Awakens codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Egoist Awakens? Here's how:

  1. Launch Egoist Awakens in Roblox.
  2. On the main menu click the Other option.
    3. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to access the codes menu in Egoist Awakens.
  3. In the next screen there's a texbox which says 'TypeTheCodesHere'.
  4. Enter a code into the textbox and then press the Enter button.
    5. Arrow pointing at where players can enter codes in Roblox game Egoist Awakens.

Depending on what code you typed in, you should see an animation appear on screen when it's redeemed - if you don't, it's because the code isn't valid. Codes for Egoist Awakens and other Roblox games are time sensitive so don't delay if you see a code you're interested in.

Finished a game of Egoist Awakens and want to try out another anime-inspired Roblox game? Then head to our lists of Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes, King Legacy codes, Anime Tales codes and Era of Quirks codes to help you get started.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch