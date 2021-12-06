Pet Simulator X codes: free diamonds, boosts and more [December 2021]

Pet Simulator X is Roblox's answer to Pokémon, in a way. Collect eggs and rear a whole range of pets in this animal filled adventure!

Codes can help enhance the gameplay, which is why they're important - they can add coins, luck and diamonds among other items that can seriously boost the amount of animals you can collect. These pets include a whole host of different species, from cats and dogs to mythical creatures.

Active Pet Simulator X codes

Here are all of the working Pet Simulator X codes that are currently available:

im2lucky - x3 ultra luck boosts

- x3 ultra luck boosts 1mplus300k - x2 ultra lucky boosts

- x2 ultra lucky boosts happysaturday11 - x3 triple coin boosts

- x3 triple coin boosts yaydiamonds2 - 50k diamonds

- 50k diamonds alienpets - x2 ultra lucky boosts

- x2 ultra lucky boosts 1billion - x5 triple count boosts

- x5 triple count boosts yaydiamonds - 50k diamonds

- 50k diamonds its1million - 100k diamonds

What are Pet Simulator X codes?

The codes for Pet Simulator X can improve the game by adding diamonds, extra luck, and other boosts. Wanna get more pets even faster? Then these codes are for you!

Codes will be created by the game developers, and given out every so often - so keep checking back here to see if any new ones have popped up.

How do I redeem codes in Pet Simulator X codes?

Redeeming the codes is quite simple. Open the game, and press the pet shaped button at the bottom of the screen. Then hit the star, scroll down, and hit the redeem codes button. Then pop in the code and you're ready to go.

