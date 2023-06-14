If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Neon Knights codes for June 2023

It's Roblox, but not as we know it.

Artwork for Roblox game Neon Knights showing an anime character holding a futuristic gun.
Roblox, Blockage
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on
14th June 2023: We checked for new Neon Knights codes.

Neon Knights is a stylish Roblox game that you may struggle to believe has actually been made in Roblox. At first glance, this roguelike adventure looks nothing like any other game you'll find on Roblox. The graphical style and isometric view makes Neon Knights look more like a new indie game that mashes together Hades and Transistor with the visuals of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

If this has got you curious and you're thinking of jumping into the game's neon-filled, cyberpunk-style world then make sure you redeem some Neon Knights codes to help you out. These codes offer freebies like weapons, as well as the crucial Carbon and Flux currencies which are needed to buy new items and upgrade your set-up.

Watch on YouTube

Working Neon Knights codes

  • SPICY - 1,000 Flux
  • BUCKMINSTERFULLERENE - 60 Carbon
  • BETABOYZ - 60 Carbon
  • 2629 - 500 Flux
  • VERYCOOL - Voucher
  • FALLENMINERS - Wrapped Weapon Scrap
  • IMINTHEGROUPLOL - Light Blade (user has to join Blockage group)

Expired Neon Knights codes

  • SNODAY!

How to redeem Neon Knights codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Neon Knights? There's a few steps you need to go through:

  1. Launch Neon Knights in Roblox.
  2. Complete the opening level and defeat the first boss.
  3. After a brief dialogue scene, new options will appear at the bottom of your screen.
  4. Click on the Shop button in the bottom right.
    Arrow pointing at the button players need to press in Neon Knights to access the Shop menu.
  5. Then, choose the Mo-Co option. This will take you to a new map area with a machine in front of you. Press E to interact with it.
    Arrow pointing at the Mo-Co machine players need to interact with to redeem a code in Neon Knights.
  6. You will now see the Mo-Co DEPO screen. Select 'Codes' at the bottom.
    Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to get to the codes screen in Neon Knights.
  7. Type in a code into the textbox and press the Enter button to redeem.

If you've entered a valid code, an animation will appear on screen with the message 'Code activated'. But if the code you entered is no longer working, you'll get an 'invalid code' error message instead. Codes for Neon Knights, like other Roblox games, are time sensitive so don't delay if you see a code you're interested in.

Looking for help with other Roblox games? Check out our lists of Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes, My Hero Mania codes, Striker Odyssey codes and Final Sea codes.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch