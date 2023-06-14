Neon Knights codes for June 2023

14th June 2023: We checked for new Neon Knights codes.

Neon Knights is a stylish Roblox game that you may struggle to believe has actually been made in Roblox. At first glance, this roguelike adventure looks nothing like any other game you'll find on Roblox. The graphical style and isometric view makes Neon Knights look more like a new indie game that mashes together Hades and Transistor with the visuals of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

If this has got you curious and you're thinking of jumping into the game's neon-filled, cyberpunk-style world then make sure you redeem some Neon Knights codes to help you out. These codes offer freebies like weapons, as well as the crucial Carbon and Flux currencies which are needed to buy new items and upgrade your set-up.

Working Neon Knights codes

SPICY - 1,000 Flux

- 1,000 Flux BUCKMINSTERFULLERENE - 60 Carbon

- 60 Carbon BETABOYZ - 60 Carbon

- 60 Carbon 2629 - 500 Flux

- 500 Flux VERYCOOL - Voucher

- Voucher FALLENMINERS - Wrapped Weapon Scrap

- Wrapped Weapon Scrap IMINTHEGROUPLOL - Light Blade (user has to join Blockage group)

Expired Neon Knights codes

SNODAY!

How to redeem Neon Knights codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Neon Knights? There's a few steps you need to go through:

Launch Neon Knights in Roblox. Complete the opening level and defeat the first boss. After a brief dialogue scene, new options will appear at the bottom of your screen. Click on the Shop button in the bottom right. Then, choose the Mo-Co option. This will take you to a new map area with a machine in front of you. Press E to interact with it. You will now see the Mo-Co DEPO screen. Select 'Codes' at the bottom. Type in a code into the textbox and press the Enter button to redeem.

If you've entered a valid code, an animation will appear on screen with the message 'Code activated'. But if the code you entered is no longer working, you'll get an 'invalid code' error message instead. Codes for Neon Knights, like other Roblox games, are time sensitive so don't delay if you see a code you're interested in.

