February 8th, 2023: We added new Anime Souls Simulator codes.

If you love anime and Roblox then chances are you'll love Anime Souls Simulator too. This new Roblox game lets you play as characters from a wide range of popular anime shows like Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan and One Piece.

Not only that, but you'll also be able to jump into stages based on these hit anime shows, face off against bosses and take on quests. To help you on your adventures, items can be purchased in-game with Robux or - alternatively - you can take advantage of the Anime Souls Simulator codes that are available. These free codes offer daily spins, potions and other rewards to help you on your way. If you're struggling to find any active codes for Anime Souls Simulator then fret not, we've scoured the internet to find all the latest working codes that you can redeem today.

Working Anime Souls Simulator Codes

opensamu - 100 Energy, 1x Damage Potion (NEW!)

- 100 Energy, 1x Damage Potion (NEW!) subopen - 10x Skill Spins (NEW!)

- 10x Skill Spins (NEW!) UPDATE3DELAY - 1x Energy Potion, 1x Damage Potion, 1x Souls Potion, 1x Luck Potion, 6x Skill Spins (NEW!)

- 1x Energy Potion, 1x Damage Potion, 1x Souls Potion, 1x Luck Potion, 6x Skill Spins (NEW!) UPDATE3 - 1x Energy Potion, 1x Damage Potion, 1x Souls Potion, 1x Luck Potion, 6x Skill Spins (NEW!)

- 1x Energy Potion, 1x Damage Potion, 1x Souls Potion, 1x Luck Potion, 6x Skill Spins (NEW!) sorryforshutdowns2 - 4x Luck Potion, 1x Skill Spins (NEW!)

Expired Anime Souls Simulator Codes

10kfavorites

15klikes

update2

update2.5

release

1kmembers

1klikes

1kactives

1kfavorites

50kvisits

5klikes

freespins

10klikes

10kactives

150kmembers

200kmembers

1mvisits

5kfavorites

update1

upd1.5

sorryforshutdowns

25KLIKES

5MVISITS

sorryforkaido

How to redeem Anime Souls Simulator Codes

If you're not sure how to redeem Anime Souls Simulator codes then follow these simple steps:

Launch Anime Souls Simulator and begin a game. Press the Twitter blue tick button on the left (highlighted in red below). A new menu will open on your screen that lets you enter codes. Enter an active code into this box and then click the button next to the textbox to redeem it. You will then receive a notification letting you know what goodies you've got for free!

Anime Souls Simulator isn't the only anime-inspired game you can find on Roblox. There's a huge selection you can jump into that are based on some of the most popular animes around. If you're thinking of playing any of these other Roblox games be sure to check out our list of My Hero Mania codes, Anime Adventure codes and Anime Fighting Simulator codes to help you get started.