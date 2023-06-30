Weak Legacy codes for June 2023

30th June, 2023: We added new Weak Legacy codes.

Weak Legacy is a Roblox game based on the smash hit anime series Demon Slayer. Like Wisteria, which is also inspired by Ufotable's hugely popular show, Weak Legacy lets you follow in the footsteps of the anime's kind-hearted MC Tanjiro Kamado by playing as a demon slayer, or you can choose to side with the demonic monsters instead.

How you play is up to you. On your adventures you'll meet familiar faces from the Demon Slayer series as you take on quests, earn more XP and Yen and learn new abilities to power up your character. If you need a hand getting started you can always redeem a couple of Weak Legacy codes to help you out. Codes offer resets and spins which will help you customise and fine tune your character just the way you like.

Working Weak Legacy codes

FREERESETBREATHINGORART - Breathing or Art Reset (NEW!)

- Breathing or Art Reset (NEW!) 15KFAVORITES15SPINS - 15 Spins (NEW!)

- 15 Spins (NEW!) SUNV2UPDATERESETBREATHINGORART - Breathing or Art Reset

- Breathing or Art Reset SUNV2UPDATERESETRACE - Race Reset

- Race Reset SUNV2UPDATE50SPINS - 50 Spins

Expired Weak Legacy codes

1MRESETRACE

1MRESETBREATHINGORART

X2 XP

500KRESETRACE

500KRESETBREATHINGORART

RESETBREATHINGORARTCODE

How to redeem Weak Legacy codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Weak Legacy? This is what you need to do:

Launch Weak Legacy in Roblox. Select 'Play' on the main menu. Once you're in-game press the M key to open up the menu. On the right of the menu there's a 'Code' section and a textbox. Type in a code and then press the Enter key.

If you've entered in a valid code, a notification will appear on screen letting you know the code has been redeemed successfully and what goodies you've claimed for free. But if nothing happens when you hit the Enter key then that means the code is no longer working. Like other Roblox games, codes for Weak Legacy are time sensitive so if you see a code you like the look of don't delay in redeeming it.

