Hunter X Unleashed codes for July 2023

3rd July, 2023: We added new Hunter X Unleashed codes.

Hunter X Unleashed is a new Roblox game based on the beloved anime and manga series Hunter X Hunter. Just like the anime's MC Gon Freecss, you'll have to train your character up as they embark on a quest to become a Hunter, who are professional adventurers that specialise in treasure hunting, finding rare animals and more.

You'll build your character's strength up, learn new abilities and travel to new islands on your quest for adventure. You can also fight other players, but bear in mind that this experience, unlike others on Roblox, features permadeath. To help you avoid this nightmare scenario you can redeem a couple of Hunter X Unleashed codes to make your character as strong as possible. Codes can be used to get free rerolls and resets which will help you customise your character and make the Hunter of your dreams.

Working Hunter X Unleashed codes

2kLikesNenReroll - Nen colour reroll (NEW!)

- Nen colour reroll (NEW!) 2kLikesOathReset - Oath reset (NEW!)

- Oath reset (NEW!) KaydenIsHuge - Hatsu Reroll (NEW!)

- Hatsu Reroll (NEW!) 300kVisitsSPR - Skill Point Reset (NEW!)

- Skill Point Reset (NEW!) 300kVisitsHatsu - Hatsu Reroll (NEW!)

- Hatsu Reroll (NEW!) SozForBug - Nen colour reroll (NEW!)

- Nen colour reroll (NEW!) DoubleShutdown - Skill Point Reset (NEW!)

- Skill Point Reset (NEW!) MobileSupport! - Clan Reroll (NEW!)

- Clan Reroll (NEW!) ForgotToPublishLol - Hatsu Reroll (NEW!)

Expired Hunter X Unleashed codes

1KLIKESCLAN

UpdatePart1Clan

UpdatePart1NenColor

UpdatePart1Hatsu

UpdatePart1Oath

UpdatePart1SPR

How to redeem Hunter X Unleashed codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Hunter X Unleashed? Here's how:

Launch Hunter X Unleashed in Roblox. Click on the button with a gift icon in the bottom right. Image credit: Roblox, -Studio Unleashed- This will open up a menu with a textbox that says 'Enter code'. Image credit: Roblox, -Studio Unleashed- Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Enter' key.

While the game checks whether the code is active or not you'll see 'Checking' appear briefly in the textbox. If the code you entered is valid then a notification will pop up letting you know what goodies you've claimed with the code. But if you get an 'Invalid Code!' error message then that means the code is no longer working. Codes for Roblox games tend to be time sensitive so don't delay if you see a code you're interested in for Hunter X Unleashed.

