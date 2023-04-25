25th April, 2023: We checked for new Punch Wall Simulator codes.

Punch Wall Simulator is a popular new Roblox game which has taken the platform by storm. The experience does what it says on the tin, with players punching walls repeatedly to progress through the game.

To build your character's strength up you'll need to head to the punching bags. The more you train the beefier you'll get and soon it'll be a breeze smashing through walls and moving onto the next stage. If you're struggling though, Punch Wall Simulator codes are here to help. These codes offer useful freebies like Pets and potions, which give you stat boosts and make it much easier to get Wins and reach new worlds.

Working Punch Wall Simulator codes

eastercode - x1 Double Strength potion (30 minutes)

- x1 Double Strength potion (30 minutes) snow - Arctic Fox pet

- Arctic Fox pet Roblox - Guest pet

- Guest pet axel - 15 percent Damage Boost

- 15 percent Damage Boost noob - Noob pet

- Noob pet secret - x3 Golden potion (30 minutes)

Expired Punch Wall Simulator codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Punch Wall Simulator.

How to redeem Punch Wall Simulator codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Punch Wall Simulator? Just follow these steps:

Launch Punch Wall Simulator in Roblox. Click on the Codes button on the right. A new menu will pop up on screen with a textbox. Enter in a code and then press the Verify button.

If you entered in a valid code then you'll get a notification appear on screen letting you know the code has gone through. The notification doesn't always tell you exactly what new goodies you've got, so you may have to hunt around your inventory to find it.