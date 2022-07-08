8th July, 2022: We added new codes!

Anime Journey lets you play as your favorite anime characters, such as Naruto, Luffy, or Goku, but also lets you build your own hero by joining together a mix of different anime elements. As you level-up and fight your way through the game, you're going to want a couple of codes to help speed up the grind.

Anime Journey Codes can give you some useful items such as free spins and gems, which can be used to change your character's class to something new. Even though the game is still fairly new, the developers (CL Game Studio) have already released multiple codes to celebrate both major and minor game updates. We've listed which ones are currently active in the game and what kind of rewards you can expect from redeeming them. As you'd do with codes for any Roblox game, make sure to check back here regularly to see what's new!

Working Anime Journey Codes

BOKUNOHERO - 100 Gems, 10 Free Spins

- 100 Gems, 10 Free Spins KELVINGTS - 20 Free Spins, Rock Lee Cloth

- 20 Free Spins, Rock Lee Cloth LELYGAMER - 10 Free Spins, Sakura Cloth

- 10 Free Spins, Sakura Cloth MYHEROACADEMIA - 20K Coins and 20min EXP boost

Expired Anime Journey Codes

35K_LIKES

THANKS

LITTLE_UPDATE3

AtlasZero

TigreTV

BLACKCLOVER

2kplayers

7.5KLIKES

15KDISC

Central_Nerd

How do I redeem codes in Anime Journey?

Once you decide which codes you want to use, you'll want to redeem them. Follow these simple steps to get your hands on free treats!

Launch Anime Journey Enter the game (not the loading screen) Click on the arrow on the left side of the screen to bring the menu out Click on the gift box icon Type your code into the text box Hit 'Redeem' to redeem the code

Codes for this game are case sensitive, so be careful when you're typing them in. You can also only type in one code at a time.

Take a look at our Roblox Promo Codes page to find out how you can get your hands on even more free items. For Anime fans, we have A One Piece Game codes and Titan Warfare codes to help you fill your pockets with a plethora of free in-game goodies.