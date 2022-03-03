Breath of the Wild 2: release date, pre-orders, gameplay, and more

Breath of the Wild 2,aka "BOTW2", for short or the "sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," has plenty to live up to. After all, Breath of the Wild redefined the open-world genre. Gliders, teleportation points, and other small features now taken for granted in modern open-world games call back to this Zelda masterpiece.

Part of the hype from Breath of the Wild 2 comes from the expectation of something equally as good if not better than its mould-breaking predecessor. Breath of the Wild empowered players to aimlessly roam Hylilan fields and complete plot points in any order – if they even chose to complete them at all. So, the question stands: what does Breath of the Wild 2 bring?

Here's everything we know so far about Breath of the Wild 2.

Breath of the Wild 2 release date

Finally, Breath of the Wild 2 has a release window. Fans can at least expect to see the long-awaited sequel sometime in 2022. However, the exact date hasn't been revealed yet. Like most Nintendo franchises, Breath of the Wild 2 is a Nintendo console exclusive for the Switch and its siblings.

Breath of the Wild 2 name

Breath of the Wild 2 isn't the actual name of the game. It's just what fans started calling the sequel after they found out it existed. The sequel apparently has a subtitle like other Zelda games (The Legend of Zelda: Insert Subtitle Here). In an interview with IGN, Nintendo marketing manager Bill Trinen explained that the subtitle might spoil the plot of the new game. So, to keep the secret a little bit longer, the team decided to hold back on revealing the full title.

Nintendo internally calls the game “Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” It’s the name used on all its official materials, including the trailer. That being said, Trinen and other reps present at Nintendo Treehouse seemed okay with the public calling the Breath of the Wild sequel whatever it wanted.

Breath of the Wild 2 pre-orders

Breath of the Wild 2 pre-orders exist, but there aren't too many. It's likely that other popular gaming retailers will have pre-orders available later. Pre-order through one of these links to snatch a copy of the game early. There are no confirmed BOTW2 collector's editions or BOTW2 amiibo figures yet, but we'll make sure to let you know if and when they become available.

Just a note: Don’t let the placeholder dates fool you. Like mentioned earlier, there isn’t an exact release date yet. Nintendo confirmed Breath of the Wild 2's time window in its Febraury 2022 financial presentation to investors, meaning BOTW 2 is still on track for a 2022 release. We’ll update this section with more listings as they become available.

Breath of the wild 2 story

Breath of the Wild 2's story hasn't been revealed yet. Perhaps it's another rescue mission, considering the contents of the gameplay trailer, but the villain and driving point behind the new story remains unknown.

Producer Eiji Aonuma said Breath of the Wild 2 would be "darker" than its predecessor, which could be a clue. The development team, especially younger members, apparently drew inspiration from Red Dead Redemption 2.

Fun fact: Breath of the Wild apparently draws inspiration from The Elder Scrolls, especially Skyrim. Director Hidemaro Fujibayashi played the game while developing Breath of the Wild.

Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay

Breath of the Wild 2 seems to largely build off the mechanics of the first game. However, it introduces new powers, which are showcased in the trailer. Link phases through the floor of a floating road, and drives a giant spiked ball up a mountain and through some enemies. There’s something at work that might have to do with gravity, time reversal, or who knows what.

In addition to the lush, open landscapes that Breath of the Wild exemplifies, there seems to be some explorable terrain above the clouds. One of VG247's articles suggests that sky exploration could turn out to be like Wind Waker, where islands feature unique quests and mini-games to differentiate them from each other instead of just existing as bland landmasses. However, that's more of a hope and not actually a confirmed feature.

Do you get to play as Zelda?

Probably not. After all, the trailer shows her falling down a deep, dark hole and Link running around on his own. It was a nice hope while it lasted, though. Unless Nintendo is holding something back and we're in for a surprise when more information is released!

That's all the scoop we have on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 right now but, hey, listen! We'll be back with more BOTW2 updates as and when they happen so be sure to bookmark this page and fast travel back when we have new info. In the meantime you can also check out our Best Nintendo Switch deals page- just in case you fancy playing the sequel to Breath of the Wild on a shiny new Switch OLED, or you want to pick up any other Zelda games like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Skyward Sword and Link's Awakening while you wait for this game's release.