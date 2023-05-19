The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have you investigating four regional phenomena in a bid to find out where Princess Zelda is. The Zora Domain should be the third region you visit, in the far east of Hyrule. So, if you're yet to visit Goron City, I recommend heading there first!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's the best Zelda clone?

The Zora Domain is full of pristine water and shark-like folk, and our journey through it will see us climbing waterfalls, riding bubbles, and so much more. So without further ado, here's where to find Prince Sidon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, including how to get to the Zora Domain and find Mipha's Court.

How to get to Zora Domain in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To get to Zora Domain in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll want to head east of Central Hyrule, over to the region of Lanaryu. The Upland Zorana Skyview Tower here is, however, covered in sludge.

I recommend heading to Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower and gliding as close as possible to the Zorana Skyview Tower. Then, simply climb up to it. Retrieve any Splash Fruit you’ll find along the way, as we’ll need to this to clear any purple muck in our way, including on the Skyview Tower entrance.

Here's where you'll find the Zora Domain.

You can then glide over from the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower straight over to Zora Domain, which is easy enough to spot from the skies because of its grand structure and waterfalls. It also helps that the Mogawak Shrine is right beside it!

Where to find Sidon at Mipha’s Court in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

When you first approach Zora Domain, you might notice that sludge is falling from the sky. This is of great distress to these shark-like folk. In the centre of the domain, speak with the three characters chatting amongst themselves.

First things first, chat with Yona.

Yona will inform you that the Zora Domain’s most prized statue is covered in sludge, and request that someone clean it. Throw some Splash Fruit or blue Chu Chu Jelly at the statue to clean it, and the statue will be revealed.

Soon enough, Yona will realise that this mysterious traveller helping them is actually Link. She’ll then tell you to go and meet with Prince Sidon, our old friend, at Mipha Court. This is atop the cliff pictured below, as Yona will show you.

Yona will also mention that you should meet her in the Infirmary of Zora Domain, but we’ll do this after having been to see Sidon.

See that cliff behind Link where sludge is being poured from the skies? We're going there.

To get to Mipha Court, you want to go up the stairs of the Zora Domain, and cross the bridge heading east, towards Mikau Lake.

We want to go across the bridge here, and climb the cliffs.

From the bridge, we essentially want to climb to the top of Ploymus Mountain in front of it. It’s quite the trek, but you can just climb your way up and around it with ease. It’ll take some time, though.

When you reach Sidon, be sure to grab the Ihen-a Shrine, so you have a fast travel spot atop the mountain. You’ll need to clear its entrance using Splash Fruit first, though.

Speak with Sidon, who’ll tell you to head to Toto Lake to speak with Jiahto. Now, it's onto the next step of our Zora Domain walkthrough; here's where to find Toto Lake.

For something else to do across Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, make sure you're collecting Geoglyphs for Impa, and take a moment to help fix Addison's signs.