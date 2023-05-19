In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you'll have now met up with both Prince Sidon and King Dorephan in the Zora Domain. We're almost done with solving riddles for now, and our final step is to work out where the 'land of the sky fish' is located.

While it's location isn't entirely obvious, it is right there in front of us! Without further ado, here's where to find the 'land of the sky fish' in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Clues to the Sky quest.

Where to find the Land of the Sky Fish in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Clues to the Sky quest

After having met with King Dorephan, return to Mipha’s Court and speak with Sidon again. We now need to work out the rest of the riddle that we uncovered with Jiahto earlier.

For context, the riddle is: ‘Stand upon the land of the sky fish and behold its lofty view. Among the floating rocks you see, a droplet waits for you. Through this droplet, shoot an arrow with the mark of the king. Do this task, and you shall reveal the most wondrous thing. See the watery bridge’s resting spot with your own two eyes… that which connects the Zora to the people of the skies.’

We have our mark of the king, so now we need to work out where the land of the sky fish is, so we can go ahead and locate the droplet that the riddle speaks of.

Look at the sky islands on your map. They all look pretty grand, but you’ll notice one island that is actually shaped like a fish! We need to pay that island a visit.

Look! It's a fish-shaped island!

Right beside Mipha’s Court, you should see a waterfall that will take us directly up to the sky islands. Glide over to it, and then swim up it to reach the top. You’ll have now discovered Floating Scales Island!

Swim up this waterfall to reach the island.

Now, we need to find the droplet that the riddle speaks of, so we can fire the mark of the king at it.

If you stand at the very top of the island and look to your right, you’ll see that some of the rocks floating around the island have formed to create a droplet shape.

Fire the 'mark of the king', being one of Dorephan's scales, through this droplet.

Ready your bow and arrow, and attach one of the King’s Scales to your arrow. Then, fire it through the centre of the droplet. The droplet will then illuminate, and your arrow fired into some distant water, revealing a green, glowing spot.

Return to Mipha’s Court and speak with Sidon again. As you do, a Sludge Like will appear that we need to defeat before continuing.

Sidon will then reveal that you can use his Power of Water ability which creates a small bubble shield around Link that protects from attacks. Link can then charge this water into one of his attacks, which will cleanse foes and the surrounding area of sludge, saving us from using too much Splash Fruit or Chu chu Jelly during this fight.

The purple thing in the Sludge Like's mouth is its weak spot.

You’ll want to have Sidon continually protecting Link, and keep cleansing the monster and the surrounding area.

The Sludge Like will eventually reveal the weak spot in its mouth, and you’ll want to attack it when it appears; I recommend using a spear for this, otherwise the weak spot can initially be hard to hit. Keep doing that, and the Sludge Like will be done with in no time at all.

Sidon will then head off to the mysterious glowing beam our mark of the king caused earlier. Make your way over there and speak with Sidon again. He will be standing on a rock beside the beam of light.

Glide over to Sidon!

He’ll turn this beam into a whirlpool that Link can dive into, finally spitting us out at Ancient Zora Waterworks. Continue our Zora Domain walkthrough with how to fix Ancient Zora Waterworks, as some work needs doing down here.

