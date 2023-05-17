In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, rumors have spread like wildfire about a terrifying beast with huge footprints, intimidating horns and a reclusive and mysterious nature. But most interestingly of all, they seem to be related to the disappearance of Princess Zelda.

To investigate, Link must scour the land of Hyrule with his ear to the ground, gathering clues from people who claim to have seen the beast.

Finding the rumored beast is one of the more esoteric and open-ended assignments you take on for the Lucky Clover Gazette, but also one of the most memorable.

Completing the Beast and the Princess quest is actually much more straightforward than it first seems, so here’s what you need to do!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's the best Zelda clone?

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Rumored Beast Location

To start the Beast and the Princess quest, head to New Serenne Stable and speak to Penn. He expresses concern about the troubling rumors surrounding the ferocious beast, and tasks Link with tracking it down for the newspaper.

You can visit various other stable locations throughout Hyrule to gather tidbits of information about the rumored beast. It has large-toed footprints, horns, and lives somewhere in the heavily jungled south of Hyrule.

But really, you don’t have to do any of this detective work.

The Rumored Beast is found in the south of Hyrule!

To find the rumored beast, go to Lakeside Stable in Faron in the south of the map. The closest Skyview Tower location is Rabella Wetlands, but you could also use Sahasra Slope if you’ve not been that far south yet.

On the other side of a deep ravine across from the stable, you will find what you’re looking for!

It turns out that Princess Zelda was studying a recently discovered beast called the Dondon, and they’re not that scary at all.

In fact, they have a pretty useful power. If you feed them luminous stones - which can be mined from glowing deposits inside caves - they will leave behind precious gems when you return later.

This can be a great way to farm gems to make money, especially if you’re strapped for cash.

To feed them, hold luminous stones in your hands like you would cooking ingredients. Place them in front of the beast and they should waddle over and chow down. It can be a little finicky to get them to eat, but try one at a time until you get the hang of it.