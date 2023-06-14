Soryotanog Shrine revolves around directing beams of light using mirrors to open a way to the exit.

Shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom make convenient fast travel spots all over Hyrule, while also being how Link bags himself more heart and stamina containers. Some shrines are a walk in the park, while plenty of others will see you falling and stumbling as you try to get that Light of Blessing.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch on YouTube

What's the best Zelda clone?

The Soryotanog Shrine isn’t too bad. While it can be confusing to tackle at first, if you’ve spent any time at all messing with mirrors and light, you’ll know what we need to do here. If not, well, here’s our guide on how to complete the Soryotanog Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete Soryotanog Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You’ll find the Soryotanog Shrine in Gerudo Town in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s actually at the very top of the town, so you’ll need to climb and Ascend your way up to it.

Aside from that, though, it’s very hard to miss and should become your main fast travel spot for Gerudo Town.

Here’s where you’ll find the Soryotanog Shrine.

The Soryotanog Shrine is full of piles of sand, beams of light, and mirror Zonai Devices. We’ll be using the power of light, and reflecting it, to solve this shrine.

Head into the first room, and pull the fan from the pile of sand on your left. Activate it, and use it to blow away all the piles of sand in this room.

We’re on clean up duty, apparently.

You’ll soon reveal a chest which contains a small key. Use the small key of the green door, where the fan was, and continue into the next area (with the fan).

In this next room, kill the Soldier Construct. Then, use the fan to clear the sand pile in the room and retrieve the mirror.

Leave the mirror here for now, and head to the left side of the room. There’ll be a platform you can Ascend up.

Ascend up to this platform to reach an area with a beam of light that is blocked by sand.

There’s another Soldier Construct here to kill. With them dead, pick up the fan and clear the piles of sand, including the one covering the beam of light.

You’ll wind up with a fully functioning beam of light, and another mirror. You want to position the mirror on the platform above the beam of light so that it reflects light into the area where we killed our first Soldier Construct. This positioning is pictured below, if you’re confused!

Position the mirror so that the beam of light is reflected in this direction.

Now, use the Ascend ability once more to return to the previous area. You want to pick up the mirror we left here using Ultrahand, and position it in such a way that it reflects the new beam of light into the orange target.

You don’t need to attach the mirror to anything, just hold it high enough using Ultrahand to hit the target.

Once the light reaches the orange target, the gate to exit the Soryotanog Shrine will be opened. Grab your Light of Blessing and get out of here, or stick around and keep reading if you want the shrine chest.

How to get the Soryotanog Shrine chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In the corner of the second area of Soryotanog Shrine, where the exit is, there’s a pile of sand. Blow this way using a fan, and head inside the opening.

Blow away this pile and head inside.

Inside, there is another fan and more sand, with one of the piles hiding a Soldier Construct. Kill the Soldier Construct here, take the Fan Guster from his body (we’ll need it) and clear the area of sand.

Now, you should see a ledge above. You want to pop the fan below it, upright, and glide on its current to reach the ledge.

Use the fan’s wind current to glide up to this ledge.

In the next area is a cogwheel that is blocked by sand, so you know the drill. Get rid of the sand using the Fan Guster to have the cogwheel start working again; it’ll open a gate revealing our chest, which contains 10 arrows.

Now, you can drop back down to the main room and leave the Soryotanog Shrine for good!

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are some more shrines you should consider checking out. Try the Mayachin Shrine, the Tukarok Shrine, and the Runakit Shrine for more Light of Blessings.