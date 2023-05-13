Tukarok Shrine is one of the more difficult challenges Link can come across early on in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s also called “Forward Force”, and involves lining up Big Wheel Zonai Devices to propel Link over gaps and up onto high ledges. Not only is it tough to work out what you’re supposed to do, but actually actioning the solution can be tricky as well.

If all you’re trying to do is unlock a fast travel point close to the nearby Wetland Stable, Tukarok Shrine might be a little more than you bargained for.

Here’s how to solve Tukarok Shrine and find all of the treasure chests inside!

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tukarok Shrine solution

As you enter Tukarok Shrine, you see an empty slot for a giant ball on your left. This is the ultimate goal of the Shrine and you will need to solve the puzzles deeper inside to bring a ball back here.

Continue forward and jump down the ledge in front of you.

Use Ultrahand to attach the giant ball to the ready-made car, then jump onto it and whack the car with your weapon to start rolling forward.

On the other side of the lava pit, detach the ball from the car by targeting it with Ultrahand and shaking the stick from side-to-side.

Carry the ball up the stairs and steel yourself for a tricky test.

You have one big wheel, a stone slab and a sliding block which you can move up and down with Ultrahand.

This is probably not the intended solution, but grab the slab with Ultrahand and lay it across the rungs near the top of the track.

Next, attach the ball to the slidable block, then attach the wheel to the front corner of the block. Now target the block itself with Ultrahand.

Slide the block up to where you laid the stone slab, then attach the wheel to the slab.

If you attach the ball to the front of the slidable block, this is high enough to grab and detach it with Ultrahand. If you need some extra distance, shoot the wheel with your bow to roll the whole contraption forward a bit.

With the ball in Ultrahand, take it around the corner to the pool of flowing water.

Where to find the Tukarok Shrine Treasure Chest

Before you continue, approach the middle of the flowing pool of water and look over the edge. At the bottom of the pool you can see a treasure chest which you can retrieve with Ultrahand. Pull it out onto the side.

Inside for me was a strong Zonaite Sword, which you can combine with a Construct horn to make one of the best weapons in the early game of Tears of the Kingdom.

To continue with the puzzle, attach the ball to the raft with wheels on in the middle of the pool. Lift it onto the walls next to it with Ultrahand, then fire your bow at it to send it rolling across.

If things go wobbly, use Ultrahand to correct the course.

On the other side, detach the ball and place it on the button next to the gate.

Then, when it’s open, grab the ball again and place it in the groove in the floor your saw at the start of your ordeal!

Examine the structure inside to claim your Light of Blessing, which you can trade to increase your hearts and stamina.