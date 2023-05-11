Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mayachin Shrine - A Fixed Device Solution and Treasure Chest

Mayachin Shrine is one of the toughest early on in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Not only is it relatively difficult in a mechanical sense, but it also introduces a new piece of technology that you probably haven’t seen yet: stakes.

Since it’s not well explained, stakes can phase in and out of walls, giving you a mooring point to attach materials to surfaces that normally wouldn’t let you build on them.

The key to Mayachin Shrine is to think of it like a pinball machine. Once you understand what you actually need to do, you’re almost at the solution. Here’s how to solve it!

Mayachin Shrine - A Fixed Device solution

As you enter Mayachin Shrine, jump on the rotating platform and ride it over to the other side.

Next, stand on the button next to the amber post to reveal a target on the left-hand side of the room.

Now, use Ultrahand to attach the two grey poles together end-to-end. Then attach them both to the top of a stake.

You can then pull the stake out of the ground and place it inside the hammer-like contraption in the middle of the room.

With that, you should have what looks like the flipper of a pinball machine in the middle of the floor.

Go back up to the level above and whack the amber post with your weapon as the rolling ball comes towards your flipper.

This will send the ball flying into the target and unlock the exit to Mayachin Shrine! Go and collect your Light of Blessing and put it towards upgrading your hearts and stamina.

Mayachin Shrine - A Fixed Device treasure chests

To collect the optional treasure chest in Mayachin Shrine, after you’ve unlocked the exit look at the second target on the right-hand side of the room.

You can actually hit this quite easily without moving the stone slab blocking it. Just wait until the ball is right at the bottom of your flipper.

However, if you’re having difficulty, place one of the other stakes in the wall above the slab, then use Ultrahand to lift up the slab and attach it to the stake. You should now have a clear shot at the second target.

This unlocks the room with the treasure chest which contains a useful Energizing Elixir.