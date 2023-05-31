Shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom each give Link a valuable lesson in using his abilities, Zonai Devices, and more. Not only that, but they’re key to acquiring more Heart and Stamina Containers!

The Ihen-a Shrine at Mipha’s Court is our lesson in using hover tablets, and devices like them, to travel from A to B or bridge large gaps. Without further ado, here’s how to complete the Ihen-a Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Ihen-a Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Ihen-a Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is located in the region of Zorana. You’ll have no doubt already encountered it if you’re doing the Zora Domain questline, as it’s one of our main fast-travel spots.

The Ihen-a Shrine is at Mipha’s Court, which is at the top of Ploymus Mountain. You can make your way up there from Zora Domain using the waterfalls, and a bit of climbing!

This is where you'll find the Ihen-a Shrine.

When you enter the Ihen-a Shrine, you’ll be presented with four hover tablets. Use four of them to create stepping stones up to the next platform.

Use the hover tablets to create some stepping stones.

In the next area, we’ll have one hover tablet and a mesh plate. The mesh plate is not long enough to bridge the gap here.

Activate the hover tablet and place it in the gap. Then, place the mesh plate atop it, and Link will be able to walk across.

Pop the mesh plate atop a floating hover stone to build a bridge.

Bring the mesh plate and hover tablet over to the next area. Don’t drop them, as getting back to where they respawn is a pain in the ass.

To reach the next platform, we need to do exactly what we just did, but at an angle. Place the hover tablet in front of the next platform diagonally, then attach the mesh plate to it; the finished result is essentially a floating ramp, as shown below.

Place the hover tablet at an angle, then attach the mesh plate to it to form a ramp.

In the third area of the Ihen-a Shrine now, you’ll find four hover tablets, a ball, and a switch. There’ll be a huge gap here, but you can see the hole for the ball and the exit in the distance.

Simply put, we’ll need to take both Link and the ball over to the other side of the room. We can get over there using the four hover tablets, but we’ll need to keep moving the tablets as we go along to reach the exit.

You can also reuse the mesh plate from earlier by dragging it over here with Ultrahand; you’ll only need two additional hover tablets to reach the end if you do this, and can attach the ball to a third tablet, shown below.

Reuse the mesh plate and some additional hover stones to send yourself, and the ball, to the other side of the room.

You can also get the ball over to the exit by doing things properly. The switch in this area will send anything in front of the nearby plate flying; place an activated hover tablet in front of this and attach the ball to it. Hit the switch, and the tablet (with the ball) will be on the other side of the room already. Link can then make his way across.

If doing things the proper way, attach a ball to a hover tablet, pop it where it is in this picture, and hit the switch. The hover tablet will fly to the other side of the room, with the ball attached to it.

Place the ball in the hole and the exit will open. Go grab that Light of Blessing and move onto the next one!

How to get the Ihen-a Shrine chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In the third and final area of the Ihen-a Shrine, where the ball is, the chest is on a platform along the wall to our left. Use the four hover tablets in the area to build stepping stones up to the chest.

The chest will reward you with five arrows.

