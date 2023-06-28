In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are plenty of side quests to embark on and creatures to battle it out with outside of the main story. If you’ve decided to unlock the various Great Fairy Fountains around Hyrule, you’ll find that you need to track down and recruit four different musicians, and each of them will have a request.

The Flute Player, once you track him down atop a tree, will request Sunset Fireflies so that he can perform a beautiful serenade to Kaysa. These pesky critters can be found all over Hyrule at night, but are easy enough to miss when you don’t know what you’re actively looking for. Here’s where to find Sunset Fireflies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Sunset Fireflies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

First things first, you’ll only be able to hunt for Sunset Fireflies during the nighttime in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They’ll fly around from dusk until dawn, but are nowhere to be seen during the day.

Secondly, it’s worth knowing what Sunset Fireflies look like. They’re small, green, glowing orbs that fly around in groups.

Aside from that, these critters are commonly found in forests and wetlands, and if you’re collecting them as part of The Flute Player’s Pan side quest, our Flute Player will recommend some specific areas to find the Fireflies; Pagos Woods, and Finra Woods.

Both forests are north of the Highland Stable and Utsushok Shrine, shown on the map below!

There are plenty of other places to find them other than in the above forests, too. Typically, if you’re near a forest or wetland, and it’s nighttime, you can probably find them. It’s just worth noting that these critters won’t spawn in the climates that have extreme temperatures, such as the sweltering hot Gerudo Canyon and freezing Hebra Mountains.

I’ve seen Sunset Fireflies all over Lanaryu Wetlands, in Hateno Village, and up by Satori Mountain in eastern Gerudo. Ultimately, once you know what Sunset Fireflies look like and how to approach them, you’ll find that you’re running into them very often.

On top of that, if you don’t fancy catching Sunset Fireflies yourself, you can buy them from Beedle whenever he is at the Highland Stable or New Serenne Stable for 10 Rupees each.

How to catch Sunset Fireflies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you approach a horde of Sunset Fireflies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, they’ll typically fly off. What you need to do is approach them as quietly as possible. If you have the Stealth armor or a stealth elixir to hand, feel free to use it, but if you crouch and walk over, these aren’t necessary.

Normally, each cluster of Sunset Fireflies only has a couple of the bugs in which we can pick up, and these glow a little brighter than the rest. When you’ve collected three or four in one area, it’s worth making your way to the next forest or swamp that is home to the flying critters.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, be sure to have investigated the Typhlo Ruins, used up your Bubbul Gems, and don’t forget to upgrade your inventory using Korok Seeds.