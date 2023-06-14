"Investigate the Typhlo Ruins" is a side quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that's split into four distinct parts. With a small army of sages to Link’s aide, you can kick off an investigation of the Typhlo Ruins in Hyrule, which will see us recruiting each sage’s power in some additional, small side quests.

So, you’ll want to make sure you’ve completed all the Regional Phenomena and have the four sages available to summon ahead of this quest! Without further ado, here’s how to complete Investigate the Typhlo Ruins side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Investigate the Typhlo Ruins in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To kick off The Long Dragon quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to first start the Investigate the Typhlo Ruins quest.

You won’t be able to start this without having recruited the power of the four sages in Hyrule first, though; Tulin in Rito Village, Yunobo in Goron City, Sidon in Zora Domain, and Riju in Gerudo Town.

Once you have completed all four Regional Phenomena and recruited your sages, make your way to Typhlo Ruins, which is north of Hyrule Forest and west of Eldin Mountains.

Here’s where you’ll find Typhlo Ruins!

You’ll then want to speak to Kazul, who can be found by a tent in front of Typhlo Ruins Skyview Tower. Once you’re done chatting with him, investigate the four nearby tablets; each of these has its own designated side quest that requires the power of a specific sage.

Investigate these tablets to unlock the four side quests that are a part of the Investigate the Typhlo Ruins quest line.

You’ll now have four mini side quests to complete to mark Investigate the Typhlo Ruins off your to-do list. We’re going to tackle them in the order that we tackled the Regional Phenomena, starting with Tulin and his power of wind.

How to complete The Owl Protected by Dragons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To complete The Owl Protected by Dragons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll first want to clamber up and over the stone behind the four tablets that assigned us these quests.

Climb on over!

There’ll be an owl statue here. Activate Tulin’s power of wind and direct his gust of air towards the statue to reveal a hidden room.

Use Tulin’s ability on this owl statue!

In the room, you’ll find a chest that will reward you with three Sapphires.

Up next, we’ll be utilising Yunobo and his charge ability!

How to complete The Corridor Between Two Dragons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To complete The Corridor Between Two Dragons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, make your way over to the west of Typhlo Ruins, to the area marked on the below map.

Make your way over here until you find two large dragon statues with a gap between them.

You’ll eventually reach two long dragon statues that have a route between them to walk down. Rather than walk down this path, send Yunobo charging down it instead.

Send Yunobo charging down the path between the two dragons.

Another room will appear behind you now. Go and grab the chest from inside it, which will reward you with three Ruby gemstones.

Now, we’ll be summoning Sidon and his power of water.

How to complete the Six Dragons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To complete the Six Dragons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll want to summon Tulin and make your way to the northwest corner of the ruins, marked on the map below.

Make your way over here, where you should find a circle of six dragon statues.

You’ll eventually come to a circle of six dragon statues. Stand in the middle of them all, and activate Sidon’s ability. Then, charge Link’s attack and aittack to cast water over all the statues.

Soak ‘em.

With that, a third room will appear containing a chest. From this chest, you’ll bag yourself a generous amount of Opals. Five, to be exact!

We’ve one sage left to use, and that’s Riju.

How to complete The Long Dragon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To complete The Long Dragon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, go to the southeastern edge of the Typhlo Ruins with Riju by your side. You’ll find the head of a singular, long dragon where the marker is on the below map.

Make your way to this area of the ruins, where you should find the statue of the head of a singular, long dragon.

From the dragon’s head statue here, you’ll want to follow the ruins in the ground and run to the very tip of the dragon’s tail, where you’ll find a flat stone platform. Activate Riju’s ability, and fire an arrow at this platform.

Fire an arrow over here using Riju’s ability!

As per usual, a room will appear with a chest inside. You’ll be able to loot this chest of three Topaz gemstones. Once you open it, a fifth building will appear in a small cutscene; speak to Kazul first, and then investigate this!

Kazul will accompany you and ramble on about the tablet down here, but eventually he’ll give you a big battery, diamond, and a large zonai charge to use however you want. Before you leave, though, be sure grab the chest to the right.

Here, you can acquire the Dusk Claymore Sword! That’s the Investigate the Typhlo Ruins quest completed.

Kazul will accompany you and ramble on about the tablet down here, but eventually he'll give you a big battery, diamond, and a large zonai charge to use however you want. Before you leave, though, be sure grab the chest to the right.

Here, you can acquire the Dusk Claymore Sword! That's the Investigate the Typhlo Ruins quest completed.