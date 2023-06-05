You’ll have now cleared the Thunderhead Isles in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and will have been left with a strange Zonai Relic as a result. This relic is incredibly important for what we’re going to be doing next, and that’s venturing down into The Depths.

Down here, we’re going to have some work to do. We’ll be visiting various depots to collect more relics, and our first will be the Left-Leg Depot. Without further ado, here’s how to complete the Left-Leg Depot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete Left-Leg Depot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After clearing Thunderhead Isles, you’re left with a Zonai Relic that’s pointing a green laser toward the land below.

Beyond the Zonai Relic and outside, there are some gliders to the left. Accompanying them is plenty of Zonai Devices, including fans, control sticks, and missiles.

What you want to do here is build a glider like shown below. Have some fans and missiles attached to it to get it up into the air, but make sure you’ve plenty of Zonai charges for your battery. You’ll also want to grab the Zonai Relic and attach it to the front of the glider.

Build a glider and make your way over to where the green beam points.

Now, you have a fully functional flying device that we can steer. So, hop on and make your way to where the Zonai Relic’s laser beam is pointing.

You’ll wind up at a small pond north of Tobio’s Hollow. It’s coordinates are 1322, -2470, 0083.

You should end up here, in Tobio's Hollow.

When you are there, pick up the Zonai Relic and point it at the pillar here. A small cutscene will play out, revealing a room underground; this is Tobio’s Hollow Chasm. Head on inside, with the Zonai Relic!

Place the relic on the small pedestal it is pointing at, and you’ll now be taken underground…

Pop the Zonai Relic down here.

Down in The Depths now, you’ll discover the Construct Factory and aZonai Terminal of sorts. Carry the first relic over to it, and use Ultrahand to position it at the top.

You’ll now see where this is going; this Zonai Relic is the head of a new body for what will soon be our fifth sage, Mineru. We’ve four more Zonai Relics to find first at the storehouses down in The Depths, though.

Mineru will point out the four storehouses for us, which are visible via the green lanterns at their entrance. First, return south and activate the Muokiji Lightroot.

We’re then going to visit the closest storehouse first, which is left of the Muokiji Lightroot. This is called the Left-Leg Depot.

The first storehouse we want to go to is the closest.

Head on inside and interact with the Zonai Terminal. This will lock the entrance we just used, but unlock part of the Depot. It will also spawn another Zonai Relic in front of it. Stand on one of the elevators to the left of the terminal, bringing the Relic with you, and send yourself upwards.

Now, we want to reach the platform over on the left, bringing the Zonai Relic with us. In this area is a wheel we can turn using Ultrahand to lower the nearby bridge, so crack on and do that. You want the bridge to be at an angle, rather than completely vertical.

Turn this wheel using Ultrahand to lower the bridge slightly.

You want your bridge to be at a similar angle to this one.

Pop the Zonai Relic on the bridge, and attach the two nearby rockets to it. Hit them, and the Zonai Relic will fly to the next platform alongside Link.

Attach some missiles to your relic and send it flying.

Now, all Link needs to do is carry this Zonai Relic back to the Construct Factory. Once you pop it down, the box protecting it will break. Link can now use Ultrahand to attach it to Mineru’s new body.

Up next, we’ll be completing the Left-Arm Depot down in The Depths.

