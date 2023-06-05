With the Left-Leg Depot down in The Depths now taken care of in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s time for us to go and see what the Left-Arm Depot is all about. This particular escapade will involve plenty of lava, and some driving!

We’ll also be using our Zonai Relic’s case as a form of transport, which feels a little risky considering Mineru’s body is no doubt our best bet at beating up Ganon. Anyway, here’s how to complete Left-Arm Depot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to clear Left-Arm Depot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ascend to the top of the Construct Factory for a good view of our dark surroundings. We’re now going to head to the storeroom that is to the right of the Muokuij Lightroot; the Left-Arm Depot.

Head to the right of the Muokij Lighroot and up the ramp to reach this storehouse.

Glide over, and you’ll soon see a ramp leading directly to the Depot’s entrance. Go inside and interact with the Zonai Terminal to reveal the next Zonai Relic for Mineru.

Hit the wheel to the left of the terminal and the door will raise. Head on through, bringing the relic with you.

Activate the wheel and send your relic through the door.

The next room is full of lava. So, we’re going to turn our Zonai Relic into a car to get us across it. Take two wheels from the door using Ultrahand, and attach them to either side of the relic. In the corner of the room are some controls to attach to our Relic car, too.

The steering controls aren't really necessary, but they can help if you're worried about veering off into a pool of lava.

Make your way across the lava. In the next area is another wheel, and more lava. Our Relic car is a little too wide to simply drive through this one, though.

Take the Zonai Relic using Ultrahand, make sure it’s horizontal, and place it as far along this path of lava as possible. Also, pop a wheel on top of it to take with us. Trust me!

Place the relic as far down as possible, and make sure to take a wheel or two with you.

Leave the relic where it is. Hop on top of the nearby wheel and jump on the wall. You can then slowly climb across to the other side, and retrieve the relic. You will need at a stamina upgrade or two for this, and can rest on the Zonai Relic along the way.

Climb to the other side, resting on the relic along the way.

Now, grab the wheel, and attach it to one of the blocks dangling from the door. You want the arrow on the wheel to face the block. Now, activate it, and the wheel will roll up the block and chain, opening the door. Take the Zonai Relic through!

Attach the wheel to the block on the end of the chain, with the arrow on the wheel facing the block.

In front of you now will be a waterslide. Send both the Zonai Relic and Link down it; stand on the relic for a fun ride!

Collect the relic and pop it in front of Mineru’s body. When the box shatters, use Ultrahand to position the arm. Now, onto the third one!

