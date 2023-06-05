How to complete Right-Leg Depot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

We’ve completed both the Left-Leg Depot and Left-Arm Depot, which means we’ve only two more storerooms to visit in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These will, of course, be for Mineru’s right limbs. Soon enough, we’ll have a full, working body for our fifth sage comprised solely of Zonai Relics.

Super cool sage aside, let’s crack on with the quest at hand. Here’s how to complete the Right-Leg Depot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to clear Right-Leg Depot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Once again, Ascend onto the top of the Construct Factory. We’re going to head to the storeroom that is east of the factory.

Make your way east!

Just by the east of the Construct Factory is a large spine; climb up it to reach the Uisihcoj Lightroot, which will reveal a good portion of the map down here. To our right will be two platforms in the air.

Glide along the platforms Link is looking at here to reach the entrance to the depot.

Head over to these and glide across. You’ll be able to glide directly from them to the entrance of the Right-Leg Depot.

Head on inside and interact with the Zonai Terminal to reveal Mineru’s right leg. Now, hop on the nearby elevator and activate the fans to send Link and the Zonai Relic up.

Take this elevator to the next area where things get tricky.

This next area is where things get very tricky. We want to move our relic along this rail to the next platform. It almost looks simple, until you notice the few blockades along the way.

First things first, take the hook here and attach it to the relic as shown below.

Attach the relic to the bottom of the hook and position it like this while dragging it around the railing.

You then want to drag the relic around the railing using Ultrahand. When you reach the first blockage, rotate the relic to slowly bring it across. See the picture below if this confuses you.

Gently rotate the relic, being careful to not let it fall off the railing. When it is past the blockade, you can rotate it back into the normal position and keep dragging it along the railing.

Now, continue dragging the relic along the railing using Ultrahand as far as you can go. You want to get the relic positioned in front of the platform we’re trying to take it to.

After taking it as far as it can go, simply drop the relic. Now, Ascend up to the platform we are aiming for from beneath it.

Now, use Recall on the relic. It’ll return back to the railing, and we can very quickly use Ultrahand to retrieve it and bring it over to Link.

Use Recall on the relic, then swiftly grab it with Ultrahand!

Now, head up the fan-powered elevator again to be back at the entrance. You can now take the right leg over to the Construct Factory and attach it to Mineru’s body using Ultrahand.

Last, but not least, we now need to venture to the Right-Arm Depot.

