How to complete Right-Arm Depot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

So far in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll have completed four Regional Phenomena, battled it out with Phantom Ganon, and now, will be building your fifth sage down in The Depths. Heroic Link has done a lot so far, and we’re so very close to being done with Hyrule and the Upheaval.

Alas, we still need to grab one more limb for Mineru, so we need to pay a visit to the Right-Arm Depot next. Without further ado, here’s how to complete the Right-Arm Depot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to clear Right-Arm Depot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

We’ve only one more limb to acquire for Minera before the body for her spirit is complete, so let’s get going. There will only be one illuminated storeroom left for us to visit now, and it’ll be to the west of the Construct Factory.

This time, we're heading west.

Leave the Construct Factory by going over the western bridge. This bridge will take you to the entrance of the Right-Arm Depot. Once you’re there, interact with the Zonai Terminal to reveal the final limb.

On our right is a conveyor belt we can send both the relic and Link up. At the top, there’ll be another conveyor belt, and a big electrical bridge. We want to take our relic to the other side of this area.

With the bridge being electrified, Link won’t be able to walk on it and simply drag the relic along using Ultrahand. Instead, we’re going to do something similar to what we did in the Left-Arm Depot by turning our relic into a car.

Our relic car can then drive across the bridge without anyone being hurt. You can use the various wheels around the conveyor belts to build this, as shown below.

Build yourself a relic car and position it like this!

I positioned the two wheels on the left slide slightly lower just to ensure that the relic would not fall off the bridge.

Pop the relic car on the bridge with the wheels activated to get things moving; if you pop your car down and then activate the relics, it won’t move, so it’s important that they’re already turned on! When the relic reaches the other side, Link can simply glide over.

Now, all we need to do is take the relic back to the Construct Factory and attach it to Minerus body using Ultrahand. That’s Mineru’s body complete, and our fifth sage found!

Up next, Mineru will ask us to locate the secret stone of spirit for her. Stay tuned for more on that soon!

